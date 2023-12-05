Chelsea got back to winning ways in the Premier League on the weekend as they defeated a spirited Brighton and Hove Albion side 3-2, despite going down to ten men during the first half.

The Blues enjoyed a wonderful start to the game, opening up a two goal advantage after just 21 minutes before Brighton scored to make it 2-1.

Conor Gallagher then received his second yellow card on the stroke of halftime and it looked as though Mauricio Pochettino was in for a long second half.

Despite this, Enzo Fernandez restored the two goal lead and while Joao Pedro netted with minutes remaining, the Stamford Bridge outfit saw out the game and secured a crucial three points.

What the Argentinian needs now is some consistency as the club know how to get results against the big guns, recording draws against Manchester City and Arsenal in recent weeks, along with defeating Tottenham Hotspur, yet it is the games against slightly weaker teams which is proving to be their undoing.

A tie against Manchester United tomorrow evening will be the test to judge exactly if Chelsea can build up some consistency as the Old Trafford side are going through a torrid spell at the minute.

The Blues will be without Gallagher for the clash however, as he is suspended following his sending off against Brighton and this will be a big blow considering how good he has been this term.

Conor Gallagher’s season in numbers

The Englishman has really come into his own under the former Spurs boss, starting every single Premier League match thus far while chipping in with four assists in the process.

Gallagher has fluctuated between either centre, attacking or defensive midfield positions and it proves how adaptable he is, giving Pochettino the licence to unleash him across a variety of midfield slots knowing that he has the skillset to perform well in each of them.

Across the current squad, the 23-year-old ranks first for assists in the top flight (four) along with ranking first for big chances created (five), third for key passes per game (1.4) and for successful dribbles per game (one), highlighting just how effective he has been going forward during this season so far.

While his best position appears to be slightly further forward as a number ten, his absence will cause a big void in the Chelsea midfield and Pochettino will need to replace him with someone who can take over the mantle and create plenty of chances against United.

The players who could replace Conor Gallagher

Pochettino is still without Christopher Nkunku due to injury, but it looks as though he could make his debut sooner rather than later and he will be another exciting addition to add into the starting XI.

The Frenchman has yet to make an appearance for the club but will be fighting it out with Gallagher for the attacking midfield slot when he is finally fit and healthy.

The ideal option for the manager to go with against United in a number ten slot is Cole Palmer. The former Manchester City youngster has often been utilised wide right this season, yet in a different and more advanced central role - a position just three of his 16 Chelsea games have come in - Palmer could cause even more chaos to opposition defenders.

Cole Palmer’s season in numbers

In what was one of the more surprising pieces of transfer business conducted in the Premier League during the summer, Palmer cost Chelsea £40m and it could well turn into one of the best signings of Pochettino’s career.

He emerged onto the scene last season for City, making 25 appearances across all competitions while winning the Premier League, Champions League, and FA Cup.

It looked as though he could be another young gem to break into the senior squad, following in the footsteps of Phil Foden, but the move to Chelsea took everyone by surprise.

It has worked out well however and the regular gametime achieved under Pochettino will only make him a better player in the long run.

Across just 13 appearances for the Stamford Bridge side, Palmer has already racked up four goals and four assists and all but two of these assists has come in the Premier League, proving he can be a key figure for the club in the top flight.

Like Gallagher, he can also feature in numerous positions, yet due to his suspension, Palmer will surely be unleashed just behind the centre-forward against Erik ten Hag’s men.

The youngster currently ranks third in the squad for goals and assists in the top flight this season (six) along with ranking third for shots on target per game (0.8), second for big chances created (five) and fourth for key passes per game (1.3), certainly proving that he has settled into life well in London.

His big game mentality is also a main strength as the Englishman had the nerve to score a last-minute penalty against City to secure a 4-4 last month, while also scoring against Arsenal and Spurs in recent weeks too.

These sort of attributes will allow him to thrive under Pochettino and he is made for starring in the number ten slot.

Related Chelsea could sign £87m-rated star who's outscoring Cole Palmer Chelsea could splash the cash on one of the planet's most promising wonderkids.

Some of the highest praise he has received was from his former coach Pep Guardiola, who claimed that Palmer “will be an exceptional player” when discussing what young talents who help with his injury-hit squad.

For one of the finest managers of the previous 20 years to say that about you, it suggests there is something special going on and the Chelsea starlet has certainly proved his worth so far.

Missing the presence of Gallagher in the midfield will of course be a big blow for the Argentinian, yet unleashing Palmer in his place against a Utd side who are leaking goals left right and centre appears to be a smart idea.

There is no doubt the 21-year-old will be able to step up and be Chelsea’s main man yet again when they visit Old Trafford on Wednesday evening and if he can replicate his performances against the likes of City and Arsenal, the Red Devils don’t stand a chance.