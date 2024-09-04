Enzo Maresca's start at Chelsea has already been a bit of a rollercoaster, securing one win, one draw, and one loss from his opening three Premier League fixtures, and overseeing another crazy transfer window of ins and outs at Stamford Bridge.

In their most recent game, Chelsea drew 1-1 with Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge. Perhaps the worst bit of news from this game for Maresca, was the injury of Malo Gusto, going down without contact in the second half, and having to come off.

Gusto made 37 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions last season, providing nine assists, and contributing to eight clean sheets in his 2,475 minutes played.

The latest on Gusto and James' injuries

Gusto's injury has been confirmed by Chelsea and Fabrizio Romano. They are yet to give a return date for the player. However, it seems he will not be available to face Bournemouth after the international break having withdrawn from France U21 duty.

Journalist Matt Law has also stated that skipper Reece James is unlikely to be fit enough to start against the Cherries, with the thought being James is still a couple of weeks away from returning to full training.

The full-back only managed 11 appearances for Chelsea last season, providing two assists, and contributing to one clean sheet in his 482 minutes played.

The 24-year-old spent a huge total of 205 days out last campaign, suffering two hamstring injuries, and undergoing surgery for that.

So, who could play if Gusto and James aren't fit enough?

The best replacement for Gusto & James at Chelsea

Luckily for the Blues, they have yet another superstar fullback in the pipeline in the shape of 18-year-old, Josh Acheampong. The youngster is a right-back/centre-back hybrid, standing at 6 foot 1, and is right-footed.

One of the defender's key attributes is his strength. Indeed, analyst Ben Mattinson described young Acheampong as "dominant" when assessing the young defender, referencing his physical maturity, ability to defend in the wide channels, carrying qualities, and technical security.

Acheampong made 19 appearances last season at various levels for Chelsea, earning his Premier League debut off the bench against Tottenham. At youth level, the 18-year-old scored two goals, provided three assists, and contributed to four clean sheets.

Acheampong is a perfect example of a modern-day fullback/central defender hybrid, having the athleticism and power to play both roles. His long stride allows him to defend large spaces, recover the ball, and progress play via carrying.

In The Pipeline Football FanCast's In the Pipeline series uncovers the very best wonderkids in world football. Every club dreams of having the next Mbappe in their academy, don't they?

But, at only 18 years of age, it isn't just his physical and technical traits that stand out, his mentality and maturity while still just a teenager is evident, with scout Jacek Kulig even listing his "maturity" as a strength.

Gusto vs James comparison Stats (per 90 mins) Gusto James Assists 0.32 0.38 Progressive Carries 4.00 4.04 Progressive Passes 4.41 4.47 Shot-Creating Actions 2.67 3.19 Tackles 2.82 2.98 Blocks 1.44 0.85 Interceptions 0.72 0.75 Aerials Won 0.41 1.70 Stats taken from FBref

Acheampong will have a lot to live up to, though. James and Gusto both add high levels of progression from right-back for Chelsea with carrying and passing, providing assists and shot-creating actions for the team, whilst also offering defensive actions, such as nearly three tackles per 90.

But the youngster definitely has all the attributes to provide this for the Blues, and Chelsea could have another world-class fullback talent in the pipeline.