Just a month ago, Chelsea's season looked all but over, but five wins in their last six, including three on the bounce in the Premier League, one in the FA Cup, and last night's 6-1 League Cup semi-final win and the Blues suddenly look in with a chance of some silverware this year.

Granted, they will have to beat either Liverpool or Fulham first to do so, but anything can happen in the final, and if Mauricio Pochettino can get his hands on a new striker this month, who's to say they can't do the domestic double?

One of the names most linked with the side this month has been Napoli's Victor Osimhen, but his recent comments about wanting to see out the season in Italy have quashed those hopes.

However, a late development could see Todd Boehly and Co recruit an alternative number nine to see them through until the summer, one with a pedigree few can match.

Chelsea show interest in Ballon d'Or winner

According to the Guardian's Ed Aarons, Chelsea are now "starting to show an interest" in Al-Ittihad's superstar striker Karim Benzema, who could be set to leave the Middle East this month.

Unfortunately for the Blues, however, Aarons has also revealed that the striker's former side, Lyon, are hopeful of "structuring a deal" to sign the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner, although the surprise interest from the West Londoners could halt that move.

The former Real Madrid forward only joined the Saudi Pro League in the summer but has since become unhappy in the country, which has led to this scramble for his signature.

No potential transfer fee has been reliably reported yet, but Football Transfers' Expected Value model put the price at around £24m, which could be accurate considering his age and apparent desire to leave this month.

How Karim Benzema compares to Victor Osimhen

For as improved as Chelsea have been of late, one thing is still evident: the club need a new striker, as Nicolas Jackson's return of seven league goals from an expected goals figure of 11.18 is simply not good enough.

In contrast, the French "genius", as talent scout Jacek Kulig described him, has scored nine goals for Al-Ittihad from an expected goals figure of 9.83. Likewise, Osimhen has netted seven goals from an expected goals figure of 7.04, so while the Blues can't get their hands on the Nigerian superstar, the 36-year-old Frenchman is still finishing at an impressive rate.

Moreover, when comparing the former Lyon gem's underlying numbers from his final La Liga season (FBref do not have them for the Saudi Pro League) to Osimhen's from this year, it could be argued that the Pensioners are getting the more complete player anyway.

For example, the "best no.9 in the world," as he was described by his former manager, Zinédine Zidane, produced a considerably higher expected goal and assist figure per 90 last season than the Napoli ace has this year.

Moreover, while his finishing was slightly less clinical, he produced significantly more progressive passes, carries, shot-creating actions, successful take-ons and shots on target per 90 than the former Lille star, proving that he can have an influence all over the pitch, not just the penalty area.

Karim Benzema vs Victor Osimhen Stats per 90 Benzema Osimhen Expected Goals + Assists 1.20 0.76 Goals 0.84 0.64 Assists 0.13 0.18 Progressive Passes 6.11 1.27 Progressive Carries 3.19 1.73 Shots on Target 1.59 1.09 Passing Accuracy 86.4% 64.7% Shot-Creating Actions 4.50 1.91 Successful Take-Ons 0.88 0.55 Aerial Duels Won 0.62 1.91 All Stats via FBref for the 2022/23 & 2023/24 League Season

Furthermore, if Pochettino wants to make the most of his opportunity in the League Cup final and push for the FA Cup, there cannot be many better players to sign than the Real Madrid icon, who, alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, Dani Carvajal and Luka Modrić, holds the record for the most Champions League triumphs - five.

Ultimately, a move for Osimhen this month now looks entirely off the table, but if Boehly can secure the signature of Benzema in his place - even if it was just on loan - then it might not even matter.