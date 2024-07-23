With less than a month to go until the start of the 2024/25 Premier League campaign, Enzo Maresca and his new Chelsea side continue to recruit to bolster the side going into the new season, with aspirations of regaining a Champions League spot.

The Blues have already signed Leicester City POTY Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, along with Tosin Adarabioyo, Omari Kellyman, Renato Veiga, Caleb Wiley, and Marc Guiu.

But Chelsea are still on the lookout for that big summer signing, with links to Athletic Bilbao and Spain star Nico Williams, after his sparkling Euro 2024 performances, scoring two goals and providing one assist in his six appearances.

Chelsea transfer news

Forgetting about that man Williams, Todd Boehly and Co could swoop for another winger. According to reports from Italian publication Gazzetta, Chelsea are interested in Juventus winger Frederico Chiesa, who only has one year left on his remaining deal.

The reports claim Tottenham are also watching Chiesa, and could also pounce if a contract renewal is not agreed between Chiesa and Juventus.

Chiesa made 37 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring ten goals, and providing three assists in 2,512 minutes.

Chiesa comparisons to Rodrygo

Via FBref's "similar players" feature, the second name for comparable players to Chiesa is none other than Real Madrid superstar Rodrygo. Both players are right-footed and prefer to play off the left, whilst both have the ability to play off the right (something often asked of both).

Rodrygo is, of course, coming off the back of a Champions League and La Liga double, making 51 appearances in all competitions, scoring 17 goals and providing nine assists, mainly playing as a centre-forward this season, as opposed to his more familiar wide areas.

However, whilst Rodrygo would start from the centre-forward position, Carlo Ancelotti had a very fluid system, which allowed Rodrygo along with Vinícius Júnior and Jude Bellingham to roam and find space in those wide zones.

Federico Chiesa vs Rodrygo Stat (per 90 mins) Chiesa Rodrygo Shot-Creating actions 4.79 4.09 Shots Total 3.03 3.29 Progressive Carries 4.55 5.52 Successful take-ons 1.43 2.07 Key Passes 2.21 1.70 Carries into Final Third 2.29 3.56 Carries into Penalty Area 2.38 2.81 Stats from FBref

From the metrics, you can see both players excel as carriers, with some of their best data being from this area. Both are in the top 3% for progressive carries in Europe, and this expands to their specific carrying duties in and around the box, both ranking in the top 3% for carries into the penalty area.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

Whilst Rodrygo has had a higher output and tends to better Chiesa in the carrying metrics, the latter has an added touch of creativity, with a higher key passes metric, and a higher shot-creating actions average, showing the creative potential of the Italian, and the ability he has to create opportunities for others.

With similar numbers to Rodrygo in key areas, the Italian could improve his output in a slightly more consistent and attacking side, as he only currently produces 0.23 Non-Penalty xG per 90, and only provides 0.08 assists per 90, which is far below the creation expected of someone with these metrics.

If Chiesa can avoid further injury problems, there is every chance that, with a move away from Juventus, he could return to his "potent" self - as he was described by Rio Ferdinand - increasing his output and becoming the main man again.

It certainly wouldn't be a bad alternative to the aforementioned Williams.