Chelsea are at the centre of a frenzied finish to the summer transfer window, still hoping to sign a centre-forward but seemingly losing both of their top targets, Ivan Toney and Victor Osimhen, to Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli.

Only, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that while Al Ahli have an agreement with Napoli for the transfer of Osimhen, Stamford Bridge still have a vested interest in the striker, with a delegation in Naples working on finding a solution and bringing him to London.

This one's picking up speed, but Chelsea might actually be eyeing another player as well, with space to be found in a Raheem Sterling-shaped hole.

Chelsea eyeing another D-day deal

According to transfer insider Graeme Bailey, Chelsea are still in the mix for Jadon Sancho, with chances of completing a deadline-day move boosted by Juventus' pursuit screeching to a halt.

Manchester United have held exploratory talks with Sterling, and since Sancho is on their books, a swap deal of sorts makes sense. However, Arsenal appear to be stealing ahead in the race for the Chelsea winger.

Sky Sports have now gone even further to claim that the move for the United man is "edging closer to an agreement", with talks continuing over the nature of the deal, be it a permanent or loan move.

Why Jadon Sancho could be a dream for Osimhen

Chelsea don't necessarily need to sell Sterling to Old Trafford in order to sign Sancho, with both players expected to be on the move today anyway.

Sancho might have fallen by the wayside since signing for Man United in a £73m deal, but he's still only 24 years old and a highly talented player too. Having returned to Borussia Dortmund on loan for the second half of last season, he played an instrumental role in reaching the Champions League final.

As per FBref, he actually ranked among the top 2% of attacking midfielders and wingers in Europe's elite club competition for successful take-ons per 90 (4.19), a measure of his fleet-footed brilliance. It put him in the same bracket as Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Napoli superstar, as per the site's similar players model.

And that brings a sense of circularity, back to Osimhen. Al Ahli will have to choose between the 25-year-old and Toney, and Osimhen is hailed as "one of the best strikers in the world" by Joao Cancelo and many others, so Chelsea likely have him at the top of their shopping list.

The Georgian menace ranked among the top 3% of attacking midfielders and wingers in the Champions League last term for progressive carries and the top 5% for successful take-ons per 90, and we all know about the partnership he has struck with Osimhen in Italy over the past few years.

League Stats 23/24: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Statistics (*per game) # Matches (starts) 34 (32) Goals 11 Assists 6 Touches* 55.1 Shots (on target)* 3.8 (1.3) Pass completion 86% Big chances created 11 Key passes* 1.9 Dribbles* 3.0 Ball recoveries* 2.9 Total duels won* 6.9 Stats via Sofascore

With Sancho - praised for his "gifted" style by former Dortmund boss Edin Terzic - barrelling forward, stretching lines, Osimhen could find himself scoring goals by the dozen under Enzo Maresca's guidance, and this would certainly be a stunning finish to a promising transfer window.