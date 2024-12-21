Enzo Maresca could not have hoped for a better start to his Chelsea reign even in his wildest dreams.

The Blues currently sit just two points behind leaders Liverpool in the Premier League table and have enjoyed a 100% start to their Conference League campaign.

The west London side have been a joy to watch this season, playing with real fluidity in attack, and they are currently the League's top scorers with 37 goals in their opening 16 games.

A huge part of their success has been the devastating form of Cole Palmer and, as each game goes by, Chelsea fans and staff alike must not believe they were allowed to sign the England international for £40m from defending champions Manchester City.

Cole Palmer showing Man City what they're missing

Palmer has been one of the stars of the campaign so far with 17 goal contributions in just 16 league appearances. This devastating form is on the back of winning the PFA Young Player of the Year at the end of the 23/24 season.

Palmer, who was an academy graduate at Man City before making his move to London, has been showing Pep Guardiola what he has been missing at the Etihad, especially with City's recent struggle for form.

City have been struggling for goals from their attacking options this season barring Erling Haaland and, having already bagged 11 this season, Palmer has been outperforming a number of City stars in several key attacking metrics.

Cole Palmer v Phil Foden, Jack Grealish & Kevin De Bruyne season 24/25 Stats (per 90) Palmer Foden Grealish De Bruyne Goals 11 0 0 2 Assists 6 1 1 2 Shots on target 38.9% 12.5% 33.3% 28% Crosses 74 38 16 59 Recoveries 52 24 18 23 Stats via FBref

Palmer is clear of his City rivals in terms of goals and assists but also has a higher shots on target percentage meaning he has improved the accuracy of his shooting since moving to Stamford Bridge.

In addition, Palmer has the advantage in all-round facets of his game too, having produced the most crosses with 74 and the highest ball recoveries, demonstrating his work ethic for his Chelsea side.

Palmer's departure is one that City no doubt regret however, Chelsea may also have a similar case on their hands following the spectacular form of one Premier League fullback...

Chelsea made their own Cole Palmer mistake

When Chelsea sold academy graduate Lewis Hall to Newcastle in a £35m deal in August 2023, they would have been very happy with their business.

The Blues would not have foreseen that Hall would go on to become "one of the best left-backs in the Premier League", according to Football Talent scout Jacek Kulig.

Hall has excelled for the Magpies this season, having made 16 appearances in the league and registering two assists. His ability to make powerful forward runs whilst being defensively solid earned Hall his England debut under interim manager Lee Carsley in November.

Whilst current Chelsea left-back Marc Cucurella has enjoyed a successful season so far, making 15 appearances, it seems that Blues fans and staff can't help but look back with regret at the Hall sale with the Newcastle man now outperforming Cucurella in a number of key defensive metrics.

Lewis Hall v Marc Cucurella season 24/25 Stats Hall Cucurella Assists 2 1 Progressive carries 26 15 Progressive passes 78 43 Crosses 65 15 Tackles 30 26 Blocks 23 21 Aeria duels won 53.7% 35.9% Stats via FBref

It is a rarity for a modern fullback to have the complete package in terms of attacking prowess and defensive solidity but it seems that Hall is well on his way to becoming one of those rarities.

Hall is outperforming his Chelsea counterpart in a number of key attacking metrics with more assists, progressive passes and carries and has produced a significantly greater number of crosses into the box for his Newcastle side.

Defensively, Hall also has the upper hand on Cucurella with more tackles, blocks and a higher percentage of aerial duel wins. Once again highlighting the all-round game of the former Chelsea defender.

Whilst Chelsea are enjoying a positive start to the season, it seemed that they may have made their own 'Cole Palmer' mistake in selling Lewis Hall - could it come back to haunt Maresca and his side in their push for major honours?