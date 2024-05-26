After going through the process of hiring a new manager and rebuilding the squad last summer, Todd Boehly’s Chelsea will have to repeat it all over again.

Mauricio Pochettino’s exit from Stamford Bridge was instantly a shock to many, including the players, and the owners now have the difficult task of proving that their decision was correct.

Therefore, it’s of utmost importance that whoever replaces the Argentine brings not only success but also entertaining football.

There is one manager target who’s proven he can provide just that while also having a track record of improving players, and one of those could be Noni Madueke.

Chelsea’s search for Pochettino’s replacement continues

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, via CaughtOffside, Chelsea could look to make Enzo Maresca their new boss.

It’s reported that the Italian is desperate to jump at the chance to become the new manager at Stamford Bridge, with Romano saying he’s “super open and super keen.”

The Leicester City boss has already turned down an offer to join Sevilla, as his goal is to stay in the Premier League.

Yet if Chelsea do decide that he’s the best fit for the job, then a £8.5m release clause will have to be met.

Why Maresca could make Madueke unstoppable

Around the time of his £29m move from PSV, Madueke was regarded as one of the most promising forwards in Europe.

Football scout Jacek Kulig highlighted his incredible ability, stating that the forward “has the potential to become a world-class winger,” but unfortunately, his time at Stamford Bridge hasn’t been a breeze.

The England international has been in and out of the team all season, starting just 13 games but making 22 appearances, boasting an output of five goals and two assists.

Madueke 23/24 Premier League Stats Stats Madueke Goals 5 Assists 2 Shots (per game) 1.4 Key passes (per game) 0.9 Successful dribbles (per game) 1.6 Via Sofascore

However, the man to fix his struggles and guide him towards extreme development could be Maresca, who’s been incredible at Leicester.

Despite losing the likes of James Maddison and Youri Tielemans, the Italian had the Foxes playing some fantastic football, dominating the ball and scoring the second-most goals in the division, all while also conceding the fewest in the league, which ultimately handed them the Championship title.

Yet, it is his influence on the individuals in his team that makes him so special, particularly the role he played in the development of 20-year-old Abdul Fatawu Issahaku.

The youngster shares a similar profile to Madueke in terms of being a pacy, left-footed right winger who’s direct in his approach.

Leicester’s loanee played a huge role in the success of the team, scoring six goals and registering a fantastic 13 assists, which is the sort of output expected of Chelsea’s number 11.

Maresca’s system promotes wide attacking play, where the wingers are instructed to attack with intent and freedom, as shown by Fatawu's output, and if he can have such an impact on the Ghana international, it’s expected that similar results will occur with Madueke.

With that in mind, it’s no surprise to see that Boehly is keen to bring the former Manchester City coach on board, especially if he can transform players already at the club.