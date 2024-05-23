It’s fair to say that Chelsea’s mutual parting with Mauricio Pochettino has dominated the headlines this week due to the shock nature of the decision.

It’s understandable to move on after a difficult ending to a campaign, but that wasn’t the case at all, with the Blues winning all of their last five games.

Rumours regarding the next Chelsea boss are set to continue to spread until a replacement is sat in the dugout, as Todd Boehly looks to recruit quickly.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at a boss that Chelsea could hire who’d have a huge influence on Reece James in particular.

Chelsea’s search for a Pochettino successor

Chelsea have been seemingly linked with every manager under the sun this week, including the likes of Kieran McKenna and Thomas Frank.

Yet, according to a recent report from Sky Sports, they’re now stepping up their interest in Enzo Maresca. It's thought he is now a 'leading candidate' for the role and the Blues want to speak to him about the vacancy.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that the Leicester City boss has a release clause of around £8m, which shouldn’t be a problem for Chelsea.

Luckily for the Blues, the Italian is keen to stay in England rather than move abroad, having already rejected a move to Sevilla.

What Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea could look like

Right now, Maresca’s stocks are extremely high after he completely transformed a declining Leicester squad and turned them into an incredible team.

Whether the 44-year-old joins Chelsea or not this summer, he will be coaching in the Premier League next campaign, having pipped McKenna’s Ipswich Town to the Championship title.

This is just one of the reasons why Maresca could be a better option than the Northern Irish coach, having clearly almost matched the Tractor Boys' fantastic attack while conceding the fewest in the division at the same time. Evidently, his side are better organised defensively, something that could be immensely beneficial should he move to the Bridge.

Ipswich vs Leicester 23/23 Championship Stats Stats Ipswich Leicester Position 2nd 1st Wins 28 31 Goals scored 92 89 Goals conceded 57 41 Possession 53.1% 62% Shots (per game) 15.6 14.3 Via Sofascore

Furthermore, what also gives the Italian an advantage over the Ipswich boss is that he knows exactly what it takes to be successful in an elite environment, having helped Manchester City secure the treble last season as Pep Guardiola’s assistant boss.

However, it’s the influence on the current Chelsea team that could separate him from the other candidates, and in particular, the role he will have lined up for James.

The Chelsea captain hasn’t exactly had the best of seasons under the Argentine, spending the majority of it on the touchline and picking up two red cards in just five starts.

Yet, with a new boss in charge ahead of a new season, the 2024/25 campaign will be a fresh opportunity for the defender, especially after being left out of the England squad for the upcoming Euros.

Nonetheless, despite Maresca lining up in a rather common 4-3-3, what makes him unique is that he always inverts his right-back into a midfield position, the role that Ricardo Pereira has thrived in this campaign - supplying three goals and three assists in 2023/24.

James' Recent Injury List Season Injury Games missed 23/24 Surgery 29 23/24 Hamstring 9 22/23 Hamstring 7 22/23 Thigh 0 22/23 Hamstring 1 Via Transfermarkt

Given James used to play in midfield during his academy days alongside his extreme blend of physicality and technical class, as shown by his 63% duel win rate and 1.3 key passes per game this season, this role would suit him down to a tee, and it could just see him return to being a world-class talent.

Whether this would work instantly at the highest level remains to be determined, but one thing is for certain: Maresca is a brave manager who’s not afraid to experiment, which is why he’s so “special,” in the eyes of talkSPORT's Charlie Carmichael.

Overall, it’s clear that hiring Maresca could just be the best move for Chelsea. He ticks every single box for the type of profile Boehly’s looking for, but the main question is, will he be given enough time to install his philosophy?