Chelsea could jump on a potential deal for one Bayern Munich star who's up for grabs this summer, with the club seeking to back new manager Enzo Maresca.

Maresca set for Chelsea transfer backing

The west Londoners have now settled on their Mauricio Pochettino replacement in Maresca, coming after a swiftly concluded process of interviewing candidates for the Chelsea job just over a week after parting company with their ex-head coach.

Attention now turns to how Chelsea chiefs will seek to back Maresca in the summer transfer market, as the Italian looks to kickstart his reign in suitable fashion after an impressive campaign in the dugout at Leicester City, winning the Championship title.

The former Pep Guardiola understudy, who was part of the Man City backroom staff before joining Leicester last summer, comes to Stamford Bridge with a steadily growing reputation. Fabrizio Romano says Chelsea rate Maresca extremely highly, and are ready to hand him the funds to make five major signings when the window reopens on June 14.

"It will be a busy summer for Chelsea, with around five signings, maybe less, maybe more," wrote Romano on his Dailybriefing.

"But for sure they are looking at goalkeepers, maybe or one or two centre-backs, and they’re also looking at central strikers and wingers. Chelsea will be busy, and Maresca will be involved.

Enzo Maresca's record as Leicester City boss The numbers (via Transfermarkt) Games managed 53 Wins 36 Draws 4 Losses 13 Points per game averaged 2.11

"It’s a deal until 2029 and also with the option to extend it until 2030. This shows Chelsea’s excitement about Maresca - their conversations over the weekend were super positive, and the Chelsea board decided to fly to Marbella to meet face to face with Maresca.

"They like his ideas and believe he’s a very positive coach - a dynamic, modern, young manager obsessed with possession football to control a game. I said last week when Chelsea were considering firing Mauricio Pochettino that this was the kind of manager they wanted, and here he is."

Chelsea have already held talks with Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo, but it is believed they could also look to bring in a new full-back.

Chelsea could jump on deal for Alphonso Davies

As per HITC, a player firmly on Maresca and Chelsea's radar is Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies. The Canada international's contract is set to expire next year, and he is unlikely to sign an extension, which has forced Bayern to potentially sell up this summer.

He is thought to prefer a move to Real Madrid, but if the La Liga giants don't follow through, then Chelsea could take advantage and jump on a deal to sign Davies. The full-back, on a reported £183,000-per-week at the Allianz Arena, has been playing at a world-class level for years. Chelsea supporters are fully aware of this, especially given Davies gave them a very tough time in the Champions League in 2020.

"The boy is blessed with a body and pace," said Thomas Muller on Davies' showing in a 3-0 win against Chelsea that season.

"We've not had anything like that at Bayern before, but what's actually more impressive is that he's also learned a lot tactically over the last year. He came to Germany as a left-winger but he's produced world-class performances at left-back and that's where he can help us the most."