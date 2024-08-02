Cole Palmer single-handedly helped Chelsea secure a European spot last season after a campaign of inconsistent performances on the pitch.

However, the 22-year-old was consistently a bright spark for the Blues, registering 22 Premier League goals - the second most of any player in the division, with only Erling Haaland scoring more than the Englishman.

Todd Boehly spent £40m to bring the attacker to Stamford Bridge from rivals Manchester City last summer - an absolute bargain 12 months on from his move given his superb form in West London.

Including his 11 assists, Palmer was involved in 33 out of Chelsea’s 77 Premier League goals last campaign - contributing to 43% of the efforts, a reflection of how crucial he was during a dismal season for the club.

Despite his hugely successful first season at the club, he could further increase his tally in 2024/25 should new boss Enzo Maresca secure a deal for a player previously on the club’s radar.

Chelsea could land £75m talent this summer

In recent months, Chelsea have been on the hunt to sign a new talisman to help push the Blues back towards the top end of the Premier League after missing out on the top four last season.

Various names have been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge, including Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins - as reported earlier this month - who enjoyed a stellar campaign under boss Unai Emery.

The 28-year-old scored 19 times and registered 13 assists in his 37 Premier League appearances during the 2023/24, helping fire Villa to the Champions League for the first time in a generation.

His subsequent form earned him a call-up to the England national side for Euro 2024, scoring the crucial goal in the semi-final victory over the Netherlands - sending the nation to their second successful Euros final under Gareth Southgate.

Whilst it’s unclear how much he would cost the Blues this summer, less than a year ago, Villa placed a £75m price tag on his head - with any deal for Watkins at around that price a bargain for a player of his quality.

He could prove to be a cheaper and better alternative to a talent who has constantly been linked with a move to West London during the summer window.

Why Watkins would be a better option than Osimhen for Chelsea

Over the past couple of years, Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has been constantly linked with a move to Stamford Bridge, with this summer no different in the club’s pursuit for a new talisman.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed the Blues were still interested in a move for the Nigerian, with current Napoli boss Antonio Conte wanting to sign current Chelsea man Romelu Lukaku this summer.

However, when comparing his stats to Watkins’ from 2023/24, he was unable to match the Englishman in numerous key areas for a centre-forward in Maresca’s system.

The attacker, who’s a “nightmare to play against” as described by Leicester City defender Conor Coady, registered 14 more combined goals or assists with a higher shot-on-target accuracy rate than the Nigerian.

How Watkins & Osimhen compare per 90 in 2023/24 Statistics Watkins Osimhen Games played 37 25 Goals + assists 32 18 Shot-on-target accuracy 44% 42% Pass accuracy 75% 67% Progressive passes 1.5 1.1 Take-on success rate 41% 40% Stats via FBref

He also excelled in finding hidden teammates, achieving an 8% higher pass completion rate and averaging 1.5 progressive passes - fitting into Maresa’s philosophy of being comfortable in possession.

A pass is considered progressive if the distance between the starting point and the next touch is at least 10 meters closer to the opponent's goal or any completed pass into the penalty area.

Watkins loves to play on the shoulder of the defender, making him perfect for Palmer who could improve his tally of 11 assists should the England international move to Stamford Bridge this summer - the playmaker notably having been the man to tee up the striker against Holland.

It may be a tricky move for the Midlands side to complete, but it would certainly bolster the club’s ranks in the centre-forward position, helping the Blues mount a charge for the top four this season.

The project could be an intriguing one for Watkins despite Villa’s recent success, with the 28-year-old having the ability to form an excellent partnership with his international teammate and take the club back to the top of the English pyramid once again.

As a proven Premier League striker - reaching double figures for goals in all four of his top-flight seasons - Watkins could represent a sure-fire success for the Blues, rather than taking a gamble on a newcomer to English football in Osimhen.