Chelsea are hoping to continue the momentum that they have built in the early part of the season, despite their midweek stumble against Fulham. The Blues have faltered slightly, falling to third after the 2-1 loss to their West London rivals.

Enzo Maresca’s side were leading with ten minutes to go thanks to a first-half goal from Cole Palmer. However, the Cottagers managed to turn it around at the death. Harry Wilson equalised in the 82nd minute and moments later Rodrigo Muniz scored a winner in stoppage time to win the game.

In many ways, this game highlighted the Blues' need for a striker, given they had three big chances, as per Sofascore. It is an issue that they have had for many years.

Chelsea’s striker struggles

The West Londoners have had their fair share of impressive strikers. Didier Drogba is perhaps their most prominent, and he scored 164 goals in 381 games for Chelsea.

Nowadays, Nicolas Jackson is first choice, and he too is having a strong season, having scored nine times in the Premier League.

However, there have also been some big names who disappointed at Stamford Bridge. Gonzalo Higuain and Alvaro Morata were two players who joined on loan.

The Argentine came from Juventus, and scored just five goals for the club, with the Spanish striker scoring 24 goals in 72 games. Morata joined permanently from Real Madrid on a £60m deal, before later returning to La Liga to join Atletico Madrid.

Another player who Blues fans expected so much from was Fernando Torres. The Spanish striker joined from Liverpool for a British record of £50m in January 2011. However, he scored just 45 goals in 172 appearances for the Blues.

Andriy Shevchenko was also a player with so many expectations on him when he joined Chelsea from AC Milan. The 2004 Ballon d’Or winner was fantastic for the Rossoneri, with 175 goals, but he managed just 22 goals at Stamford Bridge.

None of those strikers managed to supplement or replace Drogba, and they are seeing a similar issue with Jackson today. However, they have been linked with another big move for a striker from Milan, with Inter striker Lautaro Martinez a target.

Chelsea's search for a striker

A report from Christmas Day by Calcio Mercato referenced the fact the Blues are chasing Martinez, as reported by Argentine news outlet El Grafico. Chelsea are reportedly conducting a ‘search for a true number nine’.

Although it will be ‘a very difficult negotiation’ if they want to sign Martinez, they are believed to be willing to do a player plus cash deal. The players who could be offered to Inter are reportedly Benoit Badiashile, Carney Chukwuemeka and Mykhailo Mudryk.

Martinez, who earns £260k-per-week, as per Capology, would certainly bring goals to the Blues side. He has 135 goals in 303 games for I Nerazzurri, with his best season coming in 2023/24. The Argentine scored 24 goals in 33 Serie A games as Inter won the Scudetto.

This season, the 27-year-old has not fired to the same level yet. He has five goals and three assists in 14 top-flight games.

However, his underlying numbers from last season, and the fact that he scored so many goals, suggest he is ready to explode. As football scout Antonio Mango described him, Martinez is a “beast”.

As per FBref, the 2022 World Cup Winner averaged 0.81 goals per game and 0.5 goals per shot on target in last season’s Serie A. That ranks him in the top 1% and the top 7% of strikers in the top flight of Italy.

Martinez shooting stats in 2023/24 Serie A Stat (per 90) Number Percentile Goals 0.81 99th Shots on target 1.49 96th Goals per shot on target 0.5 93rd Expected goals 0.6 93rd Goal-creating actions 0.54 86th Stats from FBref

Impressively, Martinez finished seventh in the 2024 Ballon d’Or rankings, a testament to his impressive form over the past 12 months or so. That saw him finish above Palmer, who is the jewel in Chelsea’s crown, suggesting he has even been better than the Englishman in recent months.

That is an impressive feat given the 22-year-old’s record in that famous Blue shirt so far. He has played 65 games, scoring an outrageous 37 goals and grabbing 21 assists in that time. For Martinez to finish above him is commendable work.

Signing the 27-year-old could be a smart move for Chelsea. He is a ready-made striker, full of experience and quality to compete with Jackson.

While the Blues may be concerned over enduring a Shevchenko repeat - with regard to signing a 'proven' striker after huge success in Serie A - the hope will be that he can fare better than the legendary Ukrainian.

It might be an expensive deal, but one that could suit the Blues down to the ground.