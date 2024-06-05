With Mauricio Pochettino’s replacement now found, Chelsea will begin to take action on their summer signings.

Due to Enzo Maresca’s style of play not being completely dissimilar from the Argentine’s, the majority of the squad fits the new boss’ philosophy.

However, one position that’s set to be upgraded as a priority is at centre forward, with a number of targets being reported.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at a target who could prove to be the dream alternative to Victor Osimhen and Benjamin Sesko.

Chelsea’s search for a new striker

According to a report from Football Transfers, Chelsea are interested in signing Artem Dovbyk.

It’s mentioned that the Ukrainian forward isn’t just on the list of potential opinions, but he’s a “key target.”

The striker currently plays for Girona in Spain, and he has a release clause of £34m this summer.

Nigerian attacker Osimhen has been linked with a move to Chelsea recently, but he would cost around £111m.

Sesko is another name that’s been linked, but Dovbyk would prove to be a much cheaper option, which makes him the perfect alternative to the targeted duo.

Why Dovbyk would be the dream alternative

It’s fair to say that Girona have captured the hearts of football fanatics from around the globe, qualifying for the Champions League against all odds.

The entire squad has been immense under boss Michel, but one player who’s stood out above all is Dovbyk.

Last season in La Liga alone, the striker made 32 appearances, scoring an insane 24 goals and providing eight assists, a return of a goal contribution per game.

The 26-year-old ended the campaign as the top scorer in the division after a hat-trick on the final day, but how does he compare to Osimhen and Sesko?

Dovbyk vs Sesko vs Osimhen 23/24 League Stats Stats (per 90 mins) Dovbyk Sesko Osimhen Goals 0.83 0.83 0.68 xG 0.84 0.45 0.70 Shots 2.68 2.77 3.86 Goals/Shot 0.22 0.30 0.14 Touches (Att pen) 6.44 5.13 6.90 Assists 0.28 0.12 0.14 Via FBref

Evidently, all three centre forwards are the definition of goal-scorers, who consistently provide an immense level of reliability in the final third.

Dovbyk has the characteristics of a traditional centre forward as well as a modern-day striker, using his great movement and tall frame to serve as a threat in multiple ways, as shown via his vast array of goals (video below).

His high xG per 90 minutes proves that he’s a striker who will continue to get chances every game, while his goal-to-shot ratio and actual goals show that he’s an incredible finisher who’ll likely take advantage of any opportunity.

However, unlike the other two, he also serves as a creator for those around him, a link between the midfield and attack at times due to his “good link-up play,” as mentioned by football analyst Ben Mattinson.

According to journalist Zach Lowy, the best way to describe Dovbyk is that he’s “an elite target man,” and his statistics clearly support that comment.

It’s clear to see that for over three times less than Osimhen and less than Sesko, Chelsea could sign a player with just as much quality, and therefore, it makes so much sense to try and sign the Ukrainian machine this summer.