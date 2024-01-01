Chelsea picked up their first away victory since the start of November last weekend, as they beat Luton Town 3-2 in their final clash of 2023.

Mauricio Pochettino is still yet to find his best side, with numerous inconsistencies putting the Blues tenth in the Premier League.

However, he still wants to add to his squad in January, with a new left-back on the Argentine’s wish list.

Chelsea transfers latest – Valentin Barco

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea are keen to sign a left-back, with Valentin Barco on their list of targets.

However, they will have to battle Man City for his signature, with Pep Guardiola’s side the favourites to sign the Argentine.

Barco’s contract expires in December 2024, and he has a release clause of just £7.9m, which makes a move this January quite likely.

How Valentin Barco compares to Ben Chilwell

Barco has been one of the most talked-about youngsters in world football over the last six months, and according to Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig, the Boca Juniors star is "one of South America’s biggest jewels."

With Ben Chilwell suffering from various injuries since joining the Blues and missing 17 games since September through his third hamstring injury in a year, Pochettino wants to acquire a reliable youngster who can provide the attacking threat of the ex-Leicester man and potentially replace him.

This is where Barco comes into the equation, and the table below compares the two left-sided players based on stats from the last year. As you can see, Barco is the definition of an attack-minded player who can do almost everything with the ball at his feet due to his immense technical ability.

Barco vs Chilwell Stats Stats (per 90) Barco Chilwell Progressive passes 5.21 2.74 Progressive carries 3.31 2.74 Successful take-ons 2.58 0.70 Shot-creating actions 3.01 3.15 Tackles won 1.41 1.34 Interceptions 0.86 0.99 Stats via Fbref

The 19-year-old can progress the play through his excellent passing range and vision while also carrying the ball up the field courtesy of his progressive style. Furthermore, he is a direct dribbler who seems to be able to glide past opponents due to his slender 5 foot 7 frame.

That is very reminiscent of Chilwell, who loves to drive forward and support the attack. Another trait that is similar to that of the England star is that he is extremely versatile and can operate anywhere on the left, even in midfield, which we have seen Chilwell do before his injury.

Barco has played as a left-back, a left midfielder in a 4-4-2, and even a left-winger this season, which would allow Pochettino to be tactically flexible, playing Axel Disasi as a right centre-back and pushing Barco on in possession.

However, the only downside to his game, which is the same as the current Chelsea full-back, is that he doesn’t boast particularly great defensive statistics. This is going to be the case for someone of his age and build, but his attacking benefits certainly outweigh his slight defensive liabilities.

Overall, signing Barco for less than £10m has the potential to be one of the bargains of the last few years, never mind the season. Although he may not make an instant impact at Chelsea, he would be a signing for the future who can be relied upon when needed.