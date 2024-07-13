The striker position at Chelsea is the priority this summer, and it seems that multiple reinforcements will arrive at Stamford Bridge.

Benjamin Sesko had been the main target initially, but after the Slovenian star signed a new deal at RB Leipzig, attention turned towards other options.

Marc Guiu has already joined the Blues from Spanish giants Barcelona after owner Todd Boehly decided to activate the 18-year-old’s release clause of £5m.

However, new boss Enzo Maresca and Boehly still want a more senior centre-forward to lead the Blues’ front line into the 2024/25 campaign, with expectations of returning to the Champions League places.

Their hunt has taken them far and wide, but they are yet to make a breakthrough on any transfer deal, despite a plethora of attackers being linked with a move to west London this summer.

Chelsea’s hunt for a new centre-forward

At this point, there are not many elite strikers who haven’t been linked with a move to Chelsea, with the club desperately wanting to bolster their firepower for the upcoming campaign.

Newcastle forward Alexander Isak was linked a few weeks ago but the Magpies don't want to sell and with the PSR deadline now having passed, they no longer need to cash in on their prized assets.

Chelsea also lodged a bid for Atlético Madrid's young striker Samuel Omorodion last week, but the bid was rejected with the youngster wanting to stay in Spain for this season at least.

Jonathan David has also been touted with a move, potentially being the cheapest option out of the bunch, available for just £25m this summer with his deal set to expire with Lille in 12 months time.

However, he’s still an excellent option for Maresca’s side, with the Canadian managing to register 23 goal contributions in his 34 Ligue 1 appearances in 2023/24.

They will also face stiff competition for his signature, with Arsenal, Spurs and Newcastle United also interested in a move for the 24-year-old.

However, the club could also reignite interest in Evan Ferguson, who could prove to be the perfect David alternative.

Journalist Ben Jacobs confirmed on the London is Blue Podcast, that Brighton’s Irish striker has been discussed, remaining as a long-standing transfer target, with Brighton previously quoting the Blues £100m for his services.

He would be an excellent option for Maresca next season, with his talents playing perfectly into the hands of one current Chelsea star.

Why Evan Ferguson would be perfect for Cole Palmer

No Chelsea fan could have imagined the impact Cole Palmer would make in his first full campaign at Stamford Bridge after his £40m move from fellow Premier League side Manchester City last summer.

The subsequent transfer allowed the 22-year-old to produce some excellent stats which include 22 goals and 11 assists in his 34 league outings - nearly one goal contribution in every game, a staggering record.

However, Ferguson’s potential arrival at Stamford Bridge could be perfect for Palmer under Maresca, with the Brighton forward’s stats in front of goal allowing the England international to add to his already impressive assist tally.

In the Premier League during 2023/24, Ferguson managed to score six goals from 15 starts, prompting talent scout Jacek Kulig to dub the Irishman as “incredibly prolific”.

The Blues have been crying out for an aerial talent who can provide a focal point, with the Brighton forward fitting the criteria perfectly, with his tally of 44% of aerials won allowing the Blues to bolster their goalscoring tally.

Evan Ferguson's PL stats in 2023/24 Statistics Tally Games played 27 Goals 6 Pass accuracy 81% Dribble success 54% Aerials won 44% Shots 33 Stats via FotMob

He would also fit into their system of possession-based football, completing 81% of the passes he attempted - with his link-up playing fitting perfectly into Palmer’s playstyle from 2023/24.

With the Blues striker hunt still ongoing, they will need to act quickly to secure a deal before the start of the campaign in August.

Whilst Ferguson would cost the club around £100m mark, he would be a superb addition for the present but also for the future, fitting into Boehly’s philosophy of investing in youngsters at Stamford Bridge.