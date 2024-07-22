One of Chelsea's stars came away from the 2024 European Championship with a smile on his face as Marc Cucurella helped Spain to win the tournament, beating England in the final.

The Spanish full-back enjoyed a superb time in the competition, assisting the winning goal in the final, and will now be looking to carry that form over to the Premier League next term.

One of his country's main stars in Germany, though, was 17-year-old sensation Lamine Yamal, who produced one goal and four assists in six starts.

The Barcelona star caught the eye with his terrific performances down the right wing, cutting in on his left foot, and Enzo Maresca could now land his own version of the Spaniard.

Chelsea's chance to sign Brazilian wizard

It was recently reported by journalist Graeme Bailey that the Blues are one of the teams who have been spoken to about a potential deal to sign Raphinha from Barcelona.

The outlet claimed that Arsenal and Newcastle United are also in the mix to land the Brazil international, as all three clubs are in the market to secure a right-sided attacker before the end of the summer transfer window.

It added that a fee of around £50m could be needed to land the former Leeds United star but it remains to be seen whether or not Chelsea are prepared to pay that, as of yet.

Maresca could now unearth his own version of Yamal by signing Raphinha, who is currently the teenage sensation's teammate, this summer.

Why Raphinha could be Maresca's own Yamal

The Brazilian wizard may be on his way out of the Camp Nou due to the Euros winner's emergence but that does not mean that he is not good enough to be a star for Chelsea.

In fact, Raphinha already has pedigree in the Premier League as a star for Leeds - with 17 goals and 12 assists in 65 appearances in the English top-flight.

Like Yamal, the 27-year-old star, who was described as "extraordinary" by Xavi, is a left-footed maestro who likes to cut in on his favoured foot from the right wing.

23/24 LaLiga Raphinha Lamine Yamal Appearances 28 37 Starts 17 22 Goals 6 5 Assists 9 5 Big chances created 11 13 Key passes per game 1.5 1.0 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, both players are wingers who can provide goals and assists whilst creating 'big chances' at an impressive rate.

Interestingly, Raphinha provided more goals and assists in fewer appearances and starts than Yamal, yet could be the one moved on by Hansi Flick.

Of course, it is worth factoring in that the Spanish ace is a whopping ten years younger and is already producing similar levels of quality, which is why Barcelona are justified in wanting to focus on his development - particularly after such an impressive Euros showing.

But that does not mean that Chelsea should not be encouraged by Raphinha's excellent form in LaLiga, and his previous displays in the Premier League, as his statistics suggest that Maresca could land his own, more refined and experienced, version of Yamal by landing the £50m star.