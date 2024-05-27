Chelsea’s search for a new manager continues after the rather interesting departure of Mauricio Pochettino.

The Argentine was heavily backed last summer, but a sixth-place finish in the Premier League was clearly deemed not good enough given the talent in the squad.

However, even though the striker role was occupied by Nicolas Jackson, who’s scored 14 league goals, the Blues did miss a dominant number nine, such as the Diego Costa’s and Diddier Drogba’s of the past.

Luckily for the next man in charge, it seems that Todd Boehly will invest in a blockbuster centre forward who’d be perfect for a certain Thomas Frank, a manager who's been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Chelsea will look to sign a new centre forward

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Chelsea will look to sign Victor Osimhen this summer.

The Nigerian is the main attacking target for Boehly, and he’s willing to enhance his earnings over a seven-year contract.

However, in order to sign the superstar, Chelsea must pay close to his £111m release clause, but Paris Saint-Germain and Saudi Arabian clubs are also interested.

Luckily, Osimhen is reportedly “fully focused” on the prospect of playing at Stamford Bridge, and he’s already given the club “informal approval” of the move.

Why Osimhen would be perfect for Frank

Since swapping France for Italy and Lille for Naples, Osimhen has developed into one of the best centre forwards around.

His stats in Serie A throughout the 2022/23 campaign alone prove that, netting 26 times and providing four assists in just 30 starts while also leading his side to the league title.

Even under new management and in an underperforming Napoli side this season, the 25-year-old has been excellent, scoring 15 goals in 22 starts, which proves that his outstanding campaign was far from a fluke.

On top of his goals, what makes Osimhen such a “monster,” as he was dubbed by football writer Raj Chohan, is that he is the definition of a complete striker. He's a forward who can press with intensity, act as a target man, and run in behind.

This is similar to Ivan Toney, who’s been fantastic under the aforementioned Frank at Brentford, scoring 20 goals in the Premier League last term, with the Danish boss even describing him as “world-class.”

Osimhen vs Toney 23/24 League Stats Stats (per game) Osimhen Toney Goals 0.69 0.25 xG 0.70 0.37 Assists 0.14 0.12 Shots 3.82 3.17 Passes received 18.68 28.86 Via FBref

A common pattern of play at Brentford would be a direct long ball either from the defence or the goalkeeper to Toney, which provides a direct route to goal when facing an opposition press, as shown by his 28.86 passes received.

Considering Osimhen stands at 6 foot 1 and possesses incredible athletic ability, he would be able to mirror that approach at Chelsea, with the clip below highlighting how magnificent his leap is.

Furthermore, the fact that Frank has played a huge role in turning Toney into a top Premier League forward from a League One-standard striker proves that he truly knows how to get the best out of his number nine, which Osimhen would benefit significantly from.

Overall, signing Osimhen could just prove to be the difference between Chelsea settling for a top-four finish next season and really progressing towards silverware, and under Frank, there’s no doubt whatsoever that he’ll shine.