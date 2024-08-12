Things really seem to be kicking off at Chelsea in the past 24 hours, with moves for Samu Omorodion (incoming) and Conor Gallagher (outgoing) in danger, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Chelsea has spent a large majority of the summer assessing the market as they targeted a new striker signing to compete with Nicolas Jackson, and that looked set to finally be Omorodion, who would join on a seven-year deal.

With the Omorodion deal looking unlikely now, Chelsea will have to turn their attention elsewhere. Victor Osimhen has been the main name touted apart from the 20-year-old Spaniard, but there could yet be some surprise names that emerge.

Chelsea's potential Omorodion alternative

According to reports from Football.London, Chelsea could be presented with an opportunity to move for Newcastle striker, Alexander Isak, in the midst of the Omorodion deal collapsing.

Indeed, with Noni Madueke of interest to those at the Toon, it's suggested that in order to conclude a deal, the Blues could attempt to agree a deal for the Sweden international too.

While the claim is somewhat of a speculative shout, the Londoners have looked at Isak in the past, with reports earlier this summer claiming that interest is certainly there.

Other names Chelsea have considered up top include Aston Villa's Jhon Duran, and Lille's Jonathan David, after their failed attempt for Isak earlier in the summer window, when they enquired about the forward.

Isak made 40 appearances for Newcastle in all competitions last season, scoring 25 goals, providing two assists, and totalling 2,973 minutes played.

How Isak compares to Thierry Henry

Many have likened the 24-year-old to Arsenal legend, Thierry Henry, who had a similar long and slender build, with a powerful stride, and a deadly finish. Newcastle manager, Eddie Howe even agreed, stating "I can see the comparisons", speaking of the two.

Much like Isak, Henry played both as a striker and off the left, playing more off the left for Monaco before joining Arsenal, where Arsène Wenger prioritised his development as a striker. Henry made 377 appearances for the Gunners, scoring 228 goals and providing 98 assists.

Isak has currently made 67 appearances for Newcastle, registering 35 goals and supplying five assists in those games. Both strikers have a knack for scoring, are known to be clinical finishers in front of goal, and even share a similar side-footed shot, slotting into the bottom corner when 1v1 with the keeper.

Henry's Premier League seasons Year/Season Goals Assists 1999/2000 17 8 2000/01 17 9 2001/02 24 6 2002/03 24 22 2003/04 30 6 2004/05 25 13 2005/06 27 7 2006/07 10 4 Stats taken from Transfermarkt

Isak, in comparison, scored ten goals and provided two assists in his first half-season in the Premier League, joining in January and making 22 appearances. He then, as mentioned earlier, managed 23 G/A last Premier League campaign, scoring 21 and assisting two.

The numbers Isak is posting already in a side that isn't challenging near the top of the table are extremely close to the levels Henry showed early on. The 24-year-old averages 0.60 non-penalty goals per 90, ranking in the top 14% among other strikers in the top five leagues.

The £100m-rated talent also scores at a 0.22 goals/shot rate, ranking in the top 10% among strikers in the top five leagues for this metric, which just shows his level of clinical finishing and poise.

If Chelsea could somehow manage to land Isak from Newcastle, they would finally have their 20+ goal per season striker, and one that has already proven he can do it in the Premier League.