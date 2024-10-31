Chelsea could now look to re-sign a former gem of theirs, amid a contract stand-off with his club, and it would actually be quite the statement by Todd Boehly.

Chelsea crash out of Carabao Cup to Newcastle United

Enzo Maresca was dealt a blow on Wednesday evening, with a shot at winning the Carabao Cup and his first trophy as Blues boss shattered after their 2-0 loss to Newcastle United at St. James' Park.

Alexander Isak's first-half strike and an own goal from Axel Disasi moments later meant Eddie Howe's home side cruised into the quarter-finals at the expense of Chelsea, who are now competing on three fronts instead of all four.

A resolute Newcastle side set up shop and thwarted the away team's attempts to break them down, with Chelsea dominating possession and creating openings minus the end product.

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date Man United (away) November 3 Arsenal (home) November 10 Leicester City (home) November 23 Aston Villa (home) December 1 Southampton (away) December 4

It was a much-changed Chelsea side which beat Newcastle in the Premier League on Sunday, as Maresca gave the likes of Mykhailo Mudryk, Joao Felix, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Benoit Badiashile, Filip Jorgensen and Disasi a chance to stake their claim for a more regular starting place.

Chelsea were urged to start Jadon Sancho against Newcastle before their trip to the North East, but the summer signing missed out on a place in the squad due to illness, and Maresca really could've used his presence.

"We need to get better at many things but we didn't concede any chances from the press two days ago against them and the reason why was because we contact not with the first line," said Maresca on Chelsea'a 2-0 loss to Newcastle.

"The other day was Moi [Caicedo] and Romeo [Lavia] and today was Enzo [Fernandez], Renato [Veiga] and Marc [Cucurella] and we always tried to contact with the second line. The reason why is because we knew they are very aggressive. We did very well two days ago. I think we did very well apart from the goals we conceded but for sure, we have many things we can do better."

Chelsea eyeing ambitious move for Jamal Musiala

Off the field, BlueCo and Boehly are devising transfer strategies ahead of 2025, and it is believed they're in the running to sign Bayern Munich superstar Jamal Musiala.

The Germany international reportedly commands a £151 million price tag, but Musiala's contract situation is described as uncertain and set to expire in 2026, meaning interested sides could poach him for cheaper if he doesn't commit to fresh terms.

CaughtOffside state that Chelsea are eyeing a move to re-sign Musiala, who was once a member of their Cobham academy, with Man United and Liverpool also keeping tabs on his situation at the Allianz Arena.

The "exceptional" 21-year-old has already bagged seven goals and four assists in all competitions and is widely regarded as one of Europe's rising stars, so Bayern will be desperate to stop Musiala from making a return to west London.