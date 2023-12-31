To say it has been a year to forget for Chelsea in the Premier League would be an understatement. The Blues have endured a miserable 2023, with defeat after defeat coming their way no matter the manager. Todd Boehly has splashed the cash to no avail so far in an attempt to rebuild a squad that has failed to perform under Thomas Tucel, Graham Potter, Frank Lampard and now Mauricio Pochettino.

As the January transfer window arrives, the American owner could look to spend his way out of a problem that money hasn't exactly helped so far. But first, he may need to balance the books and that could hand Pochettino a major blow next month.

Chelsea transfer news

It's a rare day when Chelsea aren't stealing the headlines for their transfer activity, arguably more so than ever these days, with a number of arrivals coming through the Stamford Bridge doors. Before Pochettino can welcome some much-needed reinforcements again, however, he may need to bid farewell to one particular star player, who could swap one London club for another in a shock January move. It would see Chelsea handed even more bad news in a period of their history that they'll be keen to forget.

According to Sky Sports reporter Gianluca Di Marzio, Tottenham Hotspur are in "talks" to sign Conor Gallagher from Chelsea in January.

"Spurs are in talks with Chelsea trying to reach an agreement for Conor Gallagher's move to THFC."

Claims elsewhere suggest Spurs are close to reaching an agreement for Gallagher in a deal that could cost around €40m (£35m) next month. It would be some blow for the Blues, particularly if the England international went on and became an important player for their London rivals. As they struggle in mid-table, Gallagher's exit could be a frustrating way to start the new year for some. The mid-season deal is certainly one to keep an eye on, that's for sure.

"Important" Gallagher has been a standout at Chelsea

Even among the misery of Chelsea's campaign, Gallagher has stood out as one of the better players at Stamford Bridge this season, earning the praise of Pochettino as a result.

Speaking about the midfielder's future and his importance to his Chelsea side, Pochettino is clearly a fan of Gallagher, saying: “I don’t need to talk too much because it is not my decision. He is in the starting eleven in nearly all the games and is one of the captains. For me, he is the type of player that the club needs to have. He came from the academy and knows the identity of the club and he is very committed. You can see on the pitch how he runs, plays, and fights. He gives everything and he is a really important player. All coaching staff want this type of player in their team."

Premier League legend and pundit Jamie Carragher is certainly a fan too, hitting out at Chelsea's potential decision to sanction the sale of Gallagher on X: