Chelsea could swoop for one marquee striker "at any moment", according to a reliable journalist, with Enzo Maresca's side firmly on the hunt for a new number nine before January deadline day on February 3rd.

Chelsea shortlist new striker options amid Nkunku uncertainty

It was rumoured that Chelsea's plan to bring in a centre-forward was more for the summer window than January, but amid the uncertainty surrounding Christopher Nkunku's future, it is widely reported that the west Londoners are keen on one right now.

Nkunku is said to have agreed terms with Bayern Munich, and if Chelsea can agree a deal to sell him this month, then Maresca would lose an impactful back-up star who's netted 13 goals across all competitions so far this term.

Bearing this in mind, Chelsea are targeting a host of potential centre-forward options who could come in to potentially replace the Frenchman. RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, Ipswich Town star Liam Delap, Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović, Aston Villa's Jhon Duran and Liverpool striker Darwin Núñez are thought to be on their shortlist (Simon Phillips), so the search is well and truly on for Maresca's perfect man.

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date Man City (away) January 25 West Ham (away) February 3 Brighton (away) February 14 Aston Villa (away) February 22 Southampton (home) February 25

Chelsea have reached out to the representatives of Vlahovic, according to reports in Italy. Maresca's side have also made multiple approaches to Delap's agent in the last few weeks, according to respected Stamford Bridge reporter Simon Phillips.

As per the same media source, Wolves forward Matheus Cunha is now a serious potential incoming.

Chelsea could move for Matheus Cunha "at any moment"

The versatile Molineux forward, who has starred in an array of attacking positions under both Gary O'Neil and Vitor Pereira this season, is attracting very real interest from Chelsea as they pursue a proven new striking option to complement Nicolas Jackson.

Cunha has been in the midst of a contract debacle, and reportedly agreed the financial aspects of a new deal, but both the Brazil international and his club hit a roadblock in talks when discussing the possibility of a relegation clause (Dean Jones).

Ben Jacobs writes that Wolves will demand around £80 million to sell him in this window, but that hasn't stopped Maresca's side from potentially rivaling Arsenal in the race for his signature.

Phillips, writing via his Substack, says Chelsea could move for Cunha "at any moment", and he is "definitely one to watch" heading into the final stretch of January.

"My top source has said Matheus Cunha ‘is definitely one to watch’," wrote the reporter.

"With Cunha, more and more noise is building that he will leave this month, and our source has said that Chelsea are in and around this situation and could move for Cunha at any moment. Although the same source believes that it’s most likely at the moment that he ends up at Arsenal, because they are the club trying and pushing the most right now."

The 25-year-old has bagged 10 goals and four assists in all competitions for Wolves this season, and there is little denying he could be an excellent alternative to Jackson as Chelsea aim to qualify for the Champions League.