Potentially dealing London rivals Tottenham Hotspur a frustrating blow, Chelsea could now reportedly look to hijack the Lilywhites' move to sign a defensive reinforcement worth £41m in 2025.

Chelsea transfer news

The Blues are, of course, no strangers to splashing the cash, having stolen the headlines plenty of times in the last two years. The arrival of Todd Boehly has seen a number of players arrive at Stamford Bridge to mixed success but since appointing Enzo Maresca, Chelsea have finally looked on course to reap the rewards for their spending.

Standouts have included Moises Caicedo, who has settled into a key role following a difficult debut season, and of course, Cole Palmer, who swapped Manchester City for the chance to become the main man at Stamford Bridge. Doing just that since his arrival, Palmer is now undeniably one of the best players in the Premier League much to the regret of the Citizens.

Now, as 2025 arrives, Boehly could splash the cash once again. Names such as Benjamin Sesko have already been mentioned in a move that would complete Chelsea's attack once and for all despite Nicolas Jackson's impressive form in the current campaign. Meanwhile, away from the attacking department, the Blues could deal London rivals Spurs quite the blow.

According to TeamTalk, Chelsea could now look to hijack Spurs' pursuit of David Hancko, who is valued at €50m (£41m) by Dutch club Feyenoord. Reportedly ready to test himself at the top level and, therefore, open to a move, Hancko could have quite the decision to make if two of London's biggest clubs come calling in 2025 following heavy Spurs links.

Whilst Chelsea's attacking talent has been in fine form this season, there remain question marks over their backline and question marks that are currently standing in the way of faith that they could build a true Premier League title charge. The arrival of Hancko could go a long way towards answering those questions, however.

"Freak technician" Hancko would add vital experience

Although Chelsea's trust in young players is admirable, Maresca's side would undoubtedly benefit from an experienced figure within their backline such as Feyenoord's Hancko.

The Slovakian defender could partner Levi Colwill to form a duo capable of bridging the gap on Premier League leaders Liverpool, especially if they pursue a January deal. Both on and off the ball, Hancko stands out as someone who could lead the likes of Colwill to greater heights.

League stats 24/25 (via FBref) David Hancko Levi Colwill Starts 16 15 Progressive Carries 38 4 Progressive Passes 157 59 Ball Recoveries 77 49

What is particularly impressive is Hancko's ability to progress play through both driving with the ball and through his extensive passing range. It's a trait that Colwill is yet to master and if Chelsea are to become a dominant Premier League side capable of competing for the top honours once again, Maresca needs his defenders to possess that ability in abundance.

Dubbed a "freak technician" by analyst Ben Mattinson, 27-year-old Hancko is certainly one to watch ahead of 2025 and amid interest from both Chelsea and Spurs.