Chelsea could offer Napoli a £150,000-per-week player alongside Romelu Lukaku, as they attempt to strike a deal for Victor Osimhen.

Chelsea turn attention back to Osimhen after Omorodion failure

New head coach Enzo Maresca remains in the market for a new striker, having just failed to get an agreement for Atletico Madrid starlet Samu Omorodion officially over the line.

Omorodion appeared set to join Chelsea on a seven-year contract in a deal worth around £35 million, but the move collapsed at the eleventh hour to disrupt the Atletico-Chelsea transfer domino which also would've seen Conor Gallagher seal his switch to La Liga.

Fabrizio Romano even gave his famous "here we go" to Omodorion's Chelsea move, though an unexpected twist means the Blues are now attempting to resurrect Gallagher's move to Atletico by negotiating a deal for Joao Felix instead.

Chelsea's best-performing players in the Premier League last season Average match rating (WhoScored) Cole Palmer 7.48 Conor Gallagher 7.13 Nicolas Jackson 7.07 Moises Caicedo 6.85 Noni Madueke 6.84

It is set to be yet another interesting week at Stamford Bridge, and that's not even factoring in Osimhen's potential move to the club as well. Since last week, rumours have been rife over a possible deal which could see Osimhen joining Chelsea and Lukaku heading the other way to Napoli.

Lukaku has already agreed a three-year contract to join Napoli so he can reunite with Antonio Conte in Serie A, while it is believed that Osimhen is ready to join Chelsea if the two clubs can shake hands on a deal.

Talks are still ongoing, but a move may well accelerate after Chelsea missed out on Omorodion. Maresca has apparently made it clear he wants a new striker at Chelsea this summer, so this could be one to watch.

Todd Boehly and BlueCo did make an attempt to grant Maresca's wish with a widely reported proposal to RB Leipzig sensation Benjamin Sesko earlier this window, but the Slovenia international chose to remain in the Bundesliga and penned a contract extension.

Osimhen, however, could be a fantastic alternative - as Chelsea consider avenues to strike an agreement for the Nigerian.

Chelsea could offer Napoli both Kepa and Lukaku so they can sign Osimhen

According to TEAMtalk and journalist Rudy Galetti, out of favour goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga may now be used as a makeweight alongside Lukaku.

Indeed, Galetti writes that Chelsea could offer both Kepa and Lukaku to sweeten a deal for Osimhen, coming after the Blues have been attempting to find a buyer for the former all summer.

The £150,000-per-week Kepa held talks over a move to Saudi Arabia this summer, but to no avail (The Athletic), while nothing has come of a rumoured return to Real Madrid. Chelsea could offload two high-earners in this bid for Osimhen, so it is a move that would make plenty of sense.

However, the west Londoners may also offer Trevoh Chalobah or Cesare Casadei - who are two other makeweight candidates.