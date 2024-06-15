Chelsea could now offer up a player who they only just signed last year in potential swap deal talks for Crystal Palace star Michael Olise.

Chelsea make approach to sign Olise alongside Duran

Earlier this week, Enzo Maresca's side kickstarted negotiations to bring young Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran to Stamford Bridge, as widely reported by a multitude of reliable media outlets.

Fabrizio Romano says discussions between Chelsea and Villa remain ongoing as they look to shake hands on a deal, but it is believed that the Midlands side want players included in any potential move. Duran wants to make the move to west London, though, and he is apparently prioritising Chelsea over joining other clubs who are also in the race for him (Fabrizio Romano).

As co-Chelsea sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley lead the club's pursuit of transfer targets, they're firmly in the chase for Duran, but it's also been reported that an approach was made for Palace winger Olise this week as well.

Michael Olise's 23/24 stats for Crystal Palace Total (via Transfermarkt) Appearances 19 Goals 10 Assists 6 Minutes played 1,278 Minutes per goal 128

Chelsea are said to have contacted Selhurst Park chiefs over the 22-year-old's availability (The Guardian), with his contract including a very complicated £60 million release clause. Reports have suggested that Olise is very keen on making the move to Chelsea, coming after another excellent Premier League season across London.

The attacker, who spent a good portion of last season out injured, resumed the norm upon his return to action. Olise dazzled under new manager Oliver Glasner towards the end of last campaign, helping Palace finish 2023/2024 in very strong fashion.

"He has that killer instinct, he has that arrogance – in the right way – to go about the game," said teammate Joel Ward.

"For such a young talent, he’s got a very wise head on him. He’s very tactically astute, he wants to learn, he wants to develop and you can see that he’s got that desire to go and make things happen. When you need him to grab a game by the scruff of the neck, he does that, and he takes it upon himself to go and be the difference.”

While his deal includes a £60m exit clause, there are murmurs this may not be valid for Chelsea. Indeed, Olise's clause is apparently only valid for sides who qualified for the Champions League next season, so Maresca's men could end up having to pay more.

Chelsea could offer Madueke in swap deal for Olise

As such, the Blues could look for ways to drive his price down, and a player-plus-cash offer is on the cards.

Raheem Sterling has come up in talks between Palace and Chelsea over Olise, but another nominee has emerged in the form of 2023 signing Noni Madueke.

That is according to The Guardian and journalist Jacob Steinberg, who claimed on Friday evening that Madueke could be offered to Palace in Chelsea negotiations for Olise this summer.

Chelsea signed the 22-year-old from PSV Eindhoven for around £30 million in January last year, and he's gone on to make 46 appearances in all competitions. In that time, he's racked up nine goals and three assists.