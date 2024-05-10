Chelsea could offer winger Raheem Sterling in a swap deal to sign one club's star forward as Todd Boehly's transfer plans begin to take effect.

The Blues chairman made a rare public appearance this week, amid what has been a turbulent season in west London.

Chelsea are set to go trophyless yet again, despite spending over £400 million on new recruits last summer, and pressure has shrouded Mauricio Pochettino's debut season in the Stamford Bridge dugout.

However, excluding a dismal 5-0 loss to Arsenal recently, Chelsea have actually picked up form in the last two months - managing to battle themselves into contention for a Conference League-qualifying place after being mid-table for much of 2023/2024.

Chelsea's last five Premier League games Chelsea 5-0 West Ham Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham Aston Villa 2-2 Chelsea Arsenal 5-0 Chelsea Chelsea 6-0 Everton

While this isn't exactly the stuff of dreams, especially following Boehly's lavish spending, there is at least some positivity to cling on to from the club's perspective. Chelsea are ready to invest in their squad again this summer, despite concerns surrounding PSR, and Boehly has now praised their "beautiful football" lately.

“We’ve seen the last two and a half games, at least in the second half at Aston Villa (2-2 draw) and Tottenham (2-0 win) and West Ham (5-0 win) where we played just beautiful football," said Boehly on Chelsea's recent form.

“It was so fluid, it was exactly the way we drew it up, when we came out of the back, built up and moved up the pitch, (it was) very organised and the number of shots we had on board. In those two and a half games, you could really start to see what we were working on coming together.

“Even the commentary has changed over the last two and a half games. I’ve never seen anything change so quickly.”

The high-ranking Chelsea chief, assisted by his recruitment team, are already plotting ways to strengthen further this summer as well. Indeed, it is believed they hold an interest in Crystal Palace star Michael Olise, among other attacking targets.

The winger has been a star under both Roy Hodgson and Oliver Glasner when fit and available at Selhurst Park, and journalist Graeme Bailey has claimed this week that Chelsea may look to rid themselves of players in their pursuit of Olise.

Chelsea could offer Sterling in swap deal for Olise

Taking to X, the reporter states that Chelsea could offer Sterling in swap deal talks to sign Olise, as they wish to move on the former Man City star and reshape Pochettino's squad this summer - as well as a host of other players.

The £100,000-per-week Palace star has racked up nine goals and four assists in 17 league outings this season, but the Eagles could demand as much as £60 million for their key forward.

Hodgson has called Olise an "enormous talent" in recent years, and the 22-year-old's form indicates that this valuation is more than fair.