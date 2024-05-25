Chelsea’s decision to sack their manager, Mauricio Pochettino, on Tuesday afternoon sent shockwaves through the footballing world. Whilst rumours of his sacking had been brewing, the Argentine had begun to pull things back for the Blues, and they started to find their best form.

In all competitions since February, Chelsea have lost just four times; twice in the Premier League, against Wolves and Arsenal, once in the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool, and once in the FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City.

With that being said, Todd Boehly decided to pull the plug on Pochettino’s management of Chelsea, despite his side reaching European qualification ahead of the 2024/25 campaign. The Blues were not in Europe this season, but Pochettino ensured Thursday night qualification.

The reports linking Chelsea to a new manager have already begun to intensify. One of their primary targets is thought to be Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna. The former Manchester United assistant has done a wonderful job with the Tractor Boys, earning them back-to-back promotions from League One and the Championship, sealing a Premier League return next summer.

According to Darren Lewis of The Mirror, other targets include the unattached Roberto De Zerbi, Leicester City’s Enzo Maresca and Thomas Frank of Brentford. However, there could well be one more name Chelsea pursue.

Chelsea’s managerial plans for the summer

The manager in question here is Stuttgart boss Sebastian Hoeness, who has done an incredible job as manager of the five-time German champions. Unsurprisingly, this has led to Hoeness being linked with a whole host of jobs this summer.

Indeed, Hoeness has done a wonderful job with Stuttgart this season. His side pipped former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel’s Bayern to second place on the final day. This came around one year on from a relegation playoff which could have sealed their fate and sent them down to the Bundesliga 2.

Fabrizio Romano explained that, after rejecting Bayern Munich, Hoeness’ “intention remains to continue at Stuttgart, so it’s not easy”, albeit while reiterating the fact that Chelsea are keen on him.

Given the pedigree Hoeness has built up this season, he could fit the bill perfectly with the Blues, and whilst it is a tough deal to do, it does not necessarily mean Chelsea will shy away from it.

How Hoeness would benefit Chelsea

Hoeness’ Stuttgart are a well-coached and compact side, who aim to keep lots of possession. As per SofaScore, they averaged 60.3% possession in the Bundesliga this season, bettered only by Bayer Leverkusen with 62%, and Bayern with 61.5%.

Stuttgart are deadly on the counterattack, utilising through balls to great effect and finding lots of joy from crosses and cutbacks. The brand of football that the 42-year-old has employed at Stuttgart is enjoyable to watch. It is clear to see why he is currently being chased by so many of Europe’s elite clubs, even if he does not wish to leave Stuttgart.

However, perhaps the most attractive reason for Chelsea to appoint Hoeness this summer is his renowned ability to improve youngsters. Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig highlighted this on X, who noted Hoeness “has the superb ability to develop young talents”, which is one of the things that makes him such a good coach.

Interestingly, Stuttgart have the joint-11th youngest squad in Europe’s big five leagues this season, according to Fbref, at 25.9 years old. What makes Hoeness’ achievements even more impressive is that, of those sides with an equal or younger average age to Stuttgart, only PSG finished higher in their respective leagues.

Chelsea actually have the youngest average squad in Europe’s big five leagues this season, with an age of 24.2 years old. Whilst this is arguably cause for concern, Hoeness’ ability at developing, and succeeding with youngsters could be a major selling point for the Blues.

Youngest squads in Europe's big 5 leagues Average age Club Rank 24.2 years Chelsea 1 24.5 years Burnley 2 24.6 years Toulouse, Valencia 3 24.9 years Strasbourg 4 25 years Arsenal 5 25.1 years Frosinone 6 25.2 years Tottenham 7 25.5 years Lorient, PSG 8 25.7 years Bournemouth, Sheffield United, Nottingham Forest 9 25.8 years Monaco, Lecce 10 25.9 years Stuttgart, Brighton, Lille 11 Stats from Fbref

As is widely known, Chelsea have a particularly inexperienced squad, and have a transfer policy of signing under-25 players, and Pochettino suggested that they needed more experienced players in the squad.

Whilst the deal seems tough to do, given Hoeness’ desire to stay at Stuttgart, bringing in a manager so adept at coaching youngsters would be a smart move for the Blues to make. Only time will tell if they do manage to appoint Hoeness, but it certainly does not seem like a bad move at this moment.

McKenna may be the name on everyone's lips, but as shown above, Hoeness certainly has his own sparkling credentials.