Chelsea could sell a £200,000-a-week member of Enzo Maresca's squad, with doubts now emerging over his suitability for the Italian's system.

Players who could still be sold by Chelsea this summer

Thiago Silva, Hakim Ziyech, Malang Sarr, Ian Maatsen, Omari Hutchinson, Michael Golding and Lewis Hall have all left Stamford Bridge already, bringing in around £89 million and helping to balance the books, but a few more key names could be set to depart after them.

Indeed, Napoli are seriously interested in signing Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea, and it is believed their club president Aurelio De Laurentiis and sporting director Giovanni Manna are now open to discussing Victor Osimhen as part of the deal.

Talks are ongoing between Napoli and Chelsea over the Nigerian while Lukaku has already agreed a three-year deal to go the other way, according to reliable media sources like GiveMeSport journalist Ben Jacobs.

Lukaku looks to be closer and closer to a west London exit, and could well make another return to Serie A, this time permanently.

Meanwhile, La Liga heavyweights Atletico Madrid are in talks to sign Conor Gallagher from Chelsea, with the Spanish side apparently hopeful they can strike a deal for the England international at around £34 million.

Tottenham are also expected to make a bid for Gallagher despite Atletico's advances, but Ange Postecoglou's side will have to act fast given the ongoing talks between Simeone's men and Chelsea.

There is also the matter of fellow Cobham academy graduate Trevoh Chalobah, who was left out of Chelsea's pre-season tour, much to the detest of some supporters. The Blues are apparently willing to sell Chalobah for around £25-30 million, despite the midfielder having four years left on his contract.

"He was probably our best defender in the last 10-15 games last season," said Chelsea season ticket holder Bert Barrett to GOAL.

"It's a joke they have signed Tosin to replace Chalobah, who is a better player and has been at Chelsea since a kid."

Chelsea could sell Ben Chilwell amid doubts over suitability for Maresca

According to The Athletic, another player facing an uncertain future is defender Ben Chilwell.

The £200,000-per-week left-back missed out on a place in Gareth Southgate's squad for the Euros after an injury-hit season, with teammate Marc Cucurella enjoying a late surge in form towards the back end of 2023/2024.

It is believed Chelsea doubt whether Chilwell is suited to Maresca's style of play, and as a result, will entertain suitable bids for the former Leicester City star. Chilwell made just 21 appearances in all competitions under Mauricio Pochettino last season due to his fitness woes but did captain the side when available.