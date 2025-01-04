Chelsea are currently in pole position to sign an "incredible" Premier League defender this month, according to a report.

Chelsea looking to sell before they buy

Enzo Maresca is looking to trim his squad in the January transfer window, and the manager is trying to get Ben Chilwell off the books, given that the left-back has not featured in a Premier League squad so far this season.

It was reported to be certain that Chilwell will depart this month, but there could be some obstacles in the way, as the Englishman is said to be refusing to take a pay cut, which is likely to put off potential suitors.

There are a number of other players who Maresca could get rid of this winter, with the likes of Christopher Nkunku and Carney Chukwuemeka potentially on their way out, which could facilitate Chelsea to do some business of their own.

Back in the summer, a number of Premier League clubs were vying for the signature of Marc Guehi, but he was priced out of a move by Crystal Palace, who were demanding a fee of £75m to sanction his departure.

Chelsea's upcoming Premier League fixtures Date Crystal Palace (a) January 4th AFC Bournemouth (h) January 14th Wolverhampton Wanderers (h) January 20th Manchester City (a) January 25th West Ham United (h) February 3rd

Now, GiveMeSport have provided a new update on the Blues' pursuit of Guehi, reporting they have now been handed a golden opportunity to win the race for his signature during the January transfer window.

The Blues are in pole position to sign Guehi before February 3rd, as Liverpool, Newcastle United and Manchester United are not in a financial position to make expensive signings this month.

As such, Maresca's side are now contemplating making a move for the defender, seizing the opportunity to beat their rivals to his signature.

Perfect opportunity for Chelsea

If the Blues are in a position to spend big this January, perhaps if they manage to get a few players off the books, then Guehi could be a fantastic addition to Maresca's squad. The England international has been impressing for quite some time now, with football writer Stuart James previously lauding him as "incredible."

In the summer, the Englishman established himself as a key player for his national side, missing just one game throughout Euro 2024, which was due to a suspension.

Having made a name for himself at international level, Guehi could now be ready to take the next step in his career by signing for a top Premier League club, although it may be difficult for Chelsea to get a deal done this month.

Not only will the 24-year-old set them back a huge fee, but he has reportedly made it clear that he wants to join Liverpool in the summer, and it may be difficult to change his mind, given how well the Reds are performing in the Premier League, however, this update suggests Chelsea are in pole positon this month.