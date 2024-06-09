Chelsea could look to re-sign an ex-player who's been called the "strongest" in his position, as manager Enzo Maresca seeks to reinforce a key area of his squad.

The signings Maresca wants to make at Chelsea

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are looking at bringing in multiple defenders, a new goalkeeper and striker this window - with a potentially busy summer on the horizon after appointing Mauricio Pochettino's replacement.

In-between the sticks is actually quite an interesting position, as reports suggest Maresca is actually a big fan of current Chelsea 'keeper Robert Sanchez, and cannot wait to work with him.

However, that hasn't stopped Maresca from eyeing a new goalkeeper for Chelsea, as he looks to significantly reinforce that department with quality new additions. He's reportedly a fan of Leicester keeper Mads Hermansen, with the pair having worked together last season and helped to secure the Foxes automatic promotion back to the Premier League.

Interestingly, Chelsea could now also look to bring back one of their former players as a goalkeeping option - in OGC shot-stopper Marcin Bulka.

The 24-year-old enjoyed a fine season in France last campaign, starting 34 matches as their eventual undisputed number one, and this has alerted Stamford Bridge chiefs to a player they actually let go for free in 2019.

Chelsea now considering move to re-sign Bulka from Nice

According to newspaper L'Equipe, Chelsea are interested in re-signing Bulka to bolster Maresca's goalkeeping options. He has plenty of plus points as a transfer target, and was subject to a lot of praise for his form over 2023/2024.

“He impressed me at Nice. I trained with him every day and I think he’ll soon be playing for a top European club. He’s the strongest goalkeeper I’ve seen," said Algeria forward Andy Delort, who played with Bulka at Nice.

Meanwhile, the Pole's manager at club level last term, Franceso Farioli, called Bulka a "serious" and "hard-working" player - explaining his decision to drop Kasper Schmeichel for him during the campaign.

Marcin Bulka's best Ligue 1 matches last season Match Match Rating (via WhoScored) Monaco 0-1 Nice 9.01 Nice 0-0 Clermont Foot 8.21 Nice 2-0 Rennes 7.75 Reims 0-0 Nice 7.41 Nice 2-0 Lens 7.33

"We had the talent of Marcin, but also the experience and quality of Kasper. With the staff, we reflected on what we would gain and lose with each option. We chose Marcin for his enthusiasm, his willingness to learn and his potential. He showed great things and I hope that will continue," said Farioli.

"In the space of four months, he went from a luxury substitute to one of the most-watched goalkeepers in international football. He knows the level that he has to stay at. He is a serious, hard-working boy who has his head well screwed on. He knows he has to continue to work with his hunger, for himself and for he team."