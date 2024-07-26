Chelsea’s hunt for a striker feels as though it’s never-ending with new boss Enzo Maresca still yet to secure the services of a new centre-forward.

Alexander Isak, Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres are just three players who have been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge, but no moves are yet to materialise for any of the Blues’ transfer targets.

The club do currently have Romelu Lukaku at their disposal, but given his huge £325k-per-week earnings, they would be wise to offload the Belgian this summer with various sides interested in his signature this window.

It’s undoubtedly a frustrating situation to be in for the Italian boss, with the season just around the corner and owner Todd Boehly unable to fulfil his request of signing a striker who can catapult his side back to the top end of the Premier League in 2024/25.

As a result, the Blues could turn to one player who they have previously been linked with, but also previously employed during the early stages of his professional career.

Chelsea could re-sign former talent with £65m clause

In recent months, Chelsea’s striker hunt has seen them linked with former academy talent Dominic Solanke after his 19-goal campaign with Bournemouth during 2023/24.

After joining Chelsea at the age of eight, striker Solanke enjoyed a rapid rise through the club's academy setup, starring for various age categories before signing a scholarship with the club in 2012.

However, it wasn't enough to catapult him into the Blues' first team, with the forward failing to make a single appearance for Chelsea during the 2016/17 season, before departing Stamford Bridge for Liverpool at the end of his deal - with the Blues receiving just £3m for the forward.

Seven years on from his departure from west London, the club’s desperation in their attempts to sign a new striker could see them replicate a deal for Lukaku and pay over the odds for a player they let go at a bargain price.

It’s previously been reported that the 26-year-old has a £65m release clause in his current deal at the Vitality, with Solanke an upgrade on Maresca’s current centre-forward options.

Why Solanke would be an upgrade on Nicolas Jackson

Senegalese striker Nicolas Jackson joined the Blues in a deal worth up to £30m last summer, scoring 14 goals in his debut Premier League campaign at Stamford Bridge.

However, despite his respectable tally of goals, it may not be enough to secure a regular first-team spot in 2024/25, with Maresca wanting a more senior option for Jackson to learn from.

Solanke could prove to be that type of player for the Blues, whilst also being a cheaper alternative to Victor Osimhen.

The Nigerian striker has also been linked with a move over £100m to west London this summer, with FBref claiming Solanke is a similar player to the Napoli forward - understandable given their all-round abilities and similar goal tallies of 19 and 15 last campaign, respectively.

The 26-year-old Cherries attacker has blown Jackson out of the water in recent times, providing that out-and-out centre forward option the club have been craving.

How Solanke & Jackson compare per 90 in 2023/24 Statistics Solanke Jackson Games 38 35 Goals + assists 22 19 Shots taken 2.9 2.6 Aerials won 2.6 1.1 Aerial success rate 42% 36% Goals per shot on target 0.5 0.4 Stats via FBref

Solanke managed more combined goals and assists whilst also managing a better goal per shot on target ratio than the former Villarreal talisman - undeniably living up to the “deadly” name tag given to him by former boss Scott Parker.

He’s also won more aerials per 90, whilst having a better aerial success rate - providing the option to play more crosses into the box by wingers such as Raheem Sterling and Cole Palmer.

Given the length of the club’s pursuit to sign a new striker, they can easily bring the hunt to an end with the potential addition of Bournemouth's main goalscorer.

He's consistently demonstrated his goalscoring abilities in the Premier League, handing Chelsea a cheaper alternative to their current transfer targets whilst also improving on the current options at Maresca’s disposal.