Enzo Maresca has endured a fabulous start to life as Chelsea boss, exceeding all expectations and already transforming the Blues into serious top-four challengers in the Premier League.

After a £1.2bn investment into the first team from owner Todd Boehly, it should come as no surprise, but the Italian has created a settled side that could match any side in the division on their day.

Their recent result against Aston Villa is a signal of the rapid progress made in recent months, securing a 3-0 win at Stamford Bridge after failing to win against the Villans at home in each of their last three matches.

Sunday’s result sees them sit level with second-placed Arsenal, losing just twice in the opening 13 matches, accumulating a total of 25 points, nine points off the summit.

The summer transfer window set the tone, with key additions and sales made to hand the 44-year-old with all the tools to be an immediate success in West London.

Chelsea’s transfer window in the summer of 2024

Winger Pedro Neto was the most notable incoming for the Blues, arriving in a £54m deal which seemingly came out of nowhere.

The Portuguese has already impressed at the Bridge after his big-money transfer, registering three goals and three assists in his opening 16 matches for the club - including a superb strike against Arsenal a few weeks ago.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall followed Maresca in arriving from Leicester City, but as of yet, the £30m signing is yet to prove any form of value for money, failing to start a single league meeting.

However, he has started in the Europa Conference League, scoring his first goal for the Blues in the 4-2 victory over Gent - helping them maintain their 100% record in Europe.

After such big-money additions, departures were always likely to balance the books, with academy graduate Conor Gallagher one of the players forced out of the door during the aforementioned window.

The England international departed in a £34m deal to join Spanish side Atlético Madrid, which saw attacker João Félix return to England on a permanent basis after his temporary stint back in 2022/23.

Gallagher has since made 11 appearances in LaLiga this season, becoming a key player for Simeone in their hunt to claim the league title over the likes of city rivals Real and Barcelona.

Despite his departure, the sale of one other player may come back to bite them down the line after his recent form elsewhere in England’s top flight.

Former Chelsea star is now like Cole Palmer

Winger Omari Hutchinson was sold during the summer, joining newly promoted Ipswich Town for a club-record £20m fee after a successful loan spell at Portman Road last season.

The attacker registered ten goals and five assists in the Championship during their impressive campaign, leading them back to the Premier League after a two-decade absence.

However, he’s already impressed since his move, producing some memorable displays, including his first top-flight goal in the 1-1 draw with Manchester United just a couple of weeks ago.

Hutchinson’s subsequent form has led to FBref categorising the 21-year-old as a similar player to Newcastle United star Anthony Gordon, who coincidentally was linked with a move to Chelsea in the summer, but a move never materialised after a £100m price tag was mooted.

The “dangerous” Englishman, as dubbed by former boss Graham Potter, has also produced some numbers that are on par or better than current Blues star Cole Palmer - showcasing that Maresca may have already offloaded the next version of the superstar.

The former Blues talent may have registered significantly lower combined goals and assists, but he’s been more accurate with his shots on goal, getting more of his efforts on target compared to Palmer and Gordon.

He’s also showcased his direct nature, completing more take-ons per 90, whilst also achieving a higher success rate, with his ball-carrying skills potentially adding a different dimension to Maresca’s side had they kept hold of the youngster.

Hutchinson vs Gordon & Palmer (2024/25) Statistics (per 90) Hutchinson Gordon Palmer Games played 12 12 13 Goals & assists 2 3 14 Shot-on-target accuracy 39% 38% 36% Pass accuracy 76% 71% 74% Tackles won in the final third 0.3 0.1 0.1 Take-ons completed 2.2 1.2 1.1 Take-on success rate 41% 33% 37% Stats via FBref

Hutchinson still has a long way to go before he reaches the levels of the aforementioned stars, but his early figures in the Premier League are evidence that he has all the tools to become a potential elite-level attacker.

His Palmer-esque qualities, picking up space in the pockets and creating from central areas would have made him perfect for Maresca. Perhaps they may regret this sale in due course.