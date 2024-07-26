Since the days of Diego Costa in the mid-2010s, Chelsea have struggled to find a long-term solution for the number nine position.

Romelu Lukaku, Kai Havertz, Timo Werner, and even Tammy Abraham have all tried, but none of them were able to prove a success. It says it all that only Lukaku, who looks set to depart Stamford Bridge this summer, remains on their books as of July 2024.

Nicolas Jackson is the latest striker to try and fill the void in west London, enjoying a successful debut campaign in England, netting 14 Premier League goals - the second most of any Blues player last season.

Cole Palmer finished the 2023/24 campaign as the club’s leading scorer, finding the back of the net on 22 occasions, thriving for the Blues after his £40m move from Manchester City during the same window as fellow attacker Jackson.

However, 12 months on from the duo’s respective move to Stamford Bridge, new boss Enzo Maresca is on the lookout for another option in attacking areas and could potentially repeat Palmer’s move in a deal for one star who is keen to start a new adventure this summer.

Chelsea could land £77m star this summer

In recent weeks, Chelsea have been linked with a plethora of attacking options, with the likes of Alexander Isak, Victor Osimhen and Viktor Gyokeres all touted with big-money moves to West London.

However, their interest in Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez could bring an end to their hunt for a new centre-forward, with the Argentinian also being able to feature in various other attacking roles.

It’s been reported in recent days that he wants more consistent first-team minutes to further his development, with the former River Plate talent unhappy with his tally of 31 starts for Pep Guardiola’s side.

The Athletic claimed that City would not stand in Alvarez’s way should he want to leave this summer, but are demanding a fee in the region of £77m including add-ons for services.

The deal may seem an expensive one, but the 24-year-old would be a hugely impressive signing, registering 20 goal contributions in the Premier League despite playing in a deeper role than he would like.

It would allow Palmer to be reunited with his former teammate, potentially rekindling their partnership, whilst the Blues would be signing a talent compared to one of the very best in world football.

Why Alvarez could be like Mbappe for Chelsea

For the past few years, French forward Kylian Mbappé has been one of the leading talents in Europe, scoring a combined 85 goals in the last two seasons, prompting a move to Spanish side Real Madrid this summer - undoubtedly the biggest move of the window despite signing on a free transfer.

During his time at PSG, he’s often found himself featuring on the left-hand side or down the middle, but still excelling and producing some phenomenal stats.

Argentinian forward Alvarez has found himself in a similar predicament at the Etihad, featuring in a number of roles but still impressing - as demonstrated by his goal contributions under Guardiola in 2023/24.

However, FBref claim that the City attacker is a similar player to the French ace and when comparing their respective figures, Alvarez has produced numerous stats that are on par if not better than what Mbappé could muster, demonstrating once again why he would be a huge coup for Maresca’s side.

How Mbappé & Alvarez compare in 2023/24 Statistics Mbappé Alvarez Games 29 36 Goals + assists 34 20 Passes per 90 33 34 Shot-creating actions per 90 4 4 Take-on success 46% 48% Recoveries per 90 2 3.3 Stats via FBref

The “legendary” City forward, as described by talent scout Jacek Kulig, has managed fewer goal contributions, but has registered the same amount of shot-creating actions - proving that he can create endless opportunities in the final third.

Shot-creating actions are pieces of play that lead to a shot. These include moments such as a pass, take-on or foul being drawn.

He’s also completed more take-ons than the Real Madrid forward despite his direct nature, also completing more passes per 90 - allowing players such as Palmer to further boost their own goalscoring tallies as a result of Alvarez’s potential arrival.

The Argentinian talent has won 1.3 recoveries per 90 more than Mbappé, showcasing his ability to regain possession in forward areas, allowing for more frequent chances for himself and his teammates - a really important aspect of Maresca’s high-pressing system.

It remains to be seen if Alvarez would be interested in swapping Manchester for London, but he would be a huge addition for the Blues in their attempts to secure a Champions League spot this season.

Palmer’s phenomenal form at Stamford Bridge could tempt the 24-year-old to make a similar move this summer, taking his personal form and Chelsea’s attacking unit to the next level.