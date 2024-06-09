One of the most interesting debates in English football is which clubs, such as Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal, have the best academy. It is often a debate that can be seen raging on social media and for good merit. Those three clubs in particular have produced some legendary players.

Arsenal’s Hale End academy has produced some legendary players. The likes of Tony Adams, who went on to captain the Gunners, as well as England, is one of the most famous academy products ever produced by Arsenal. The likes of Ashley Cole and Cesc Fabregas also came through at Hale End, and Bukayo Saka is a more recent success story.

United’s academy needs no introduction. From the Busby Babes to the Class of ‘92, the Red Devils have produced some simply phenomenal players, including the likes of Duncan Edwards and Paul Scholes. In recent days, talents such as Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford have been brought through, with academy stars Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho winning United the FA Cup.

Chelsea has also produced some exceptional players at their Cobham base over the years. Club legends like Ray Wilkins and John Terry came through the Blues’ academy, and recently the likes of Conor Gallagher are making waves at Stamford Bridge. However, there is one emerging product who could depart this summer, echoing the departure of another academy player a few years ago.

Who could leave Chelsea this summer

The player in question here is Chelsea and England international Levi Colwill. The young centre-back came through the academy at Chelsea but could be on his way out of the club this summer in search of regular game time.

At least, that is according to an article by 90min earlier this week, who claim Colwill is 'seeking assurances' from new Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca about the amount of game time he will get next season, before deciding on his future. The article explains that the 21-year-old would like to be assured he is 'the number one choice' for left centre-back next season under Maresca.

If Colwill was to depart Stamford Bridge this summer, he would not be short of suitors. The youngster is thought to be a target of Chelsea’s Premier League rivals Liverpool, as well as French champions Paris Saint Germain.

Whilst a price for Colwill is yet to be named, he is valued at £42.5m by Football Observatory. It could well take anywhere from that value and upwards to strike a deal for the defender this summer.

Why Colwill’s departure would be bad news

Should Colwill depart Chelsea this summer, it would be reminiscent of a sale the Blues commissioned a few years ago when Fikayo Tomori left London to join Italian giants AC Milan.

The former Derby County loanee joined the 19-time Scudetto winners in 2021 for £25m. Like Colwill, Tomori came through the academy at Chelsea, before struggling for regular minutes and eventually departing.

A potential Colwill sale this summer could see plenty of similarities to the sale of Tomori three years ago. Last season, the former Brighton loanee played 23 times in the Premier League for Chelsea, just slightly more than Tomori, who played just 15 times in his final full season at Stamford Bridge.

Colwill vs. Tomori most recent Premier League season for Chelsea Stat Colwill Tomori Season 2023/24 2019/20 Games 23 15 Minutes 1,798 1,293 Stats from Transfermarkt

It may be surprising that Colwill featured so little, given his former manager Mauricio Pochettino was full of praise for him last season. Following a 4-3 pre-season victory against Brighton last summer, the Argentine claimed Colwill could one day be “one of the greatest centre-backs in England”.

Thus, his limited chances last season were frustrating, and whilst he was injured at times, Colwill - who has been described as the "future of Chelsea" by journalist Felix Johnston - was an unused substitute for each of last four Premier League games.

Since leaving Stamford Bridge, Tomori has already won the Scudetto, with the Serie A becoming increasingly competitive each season. Chelsea would be careful not to see a repeat of the sale if Colwill is to join the likes of PSG,

As his former boss implied, the youngster could become one of the greatest defenders in the Premier League if he stays where he is.