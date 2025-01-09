After many expecting Chelsea to be fairly quiet in the January window, enjoying a brilliant start to life under Enzo Maresca, and many players showing improvements in form, it seems the Blues' plans may have changed due to some injury concerns.

In recent weeks, the likes of Wesley Fofana, Roméo Lavia, Benoit Badiashile and Reece James have suffered new or reoccurring injuries keeping them out of the squad, which has seen fewer changes for Maresca in games.

Along with these injuries, Chelsea could be set to lose some players this month who are upset with their current position at the club, wanting more minutes. The likes of Cesare Casadei, Carney Chukwuemeka, Christopher Nkunku and Axel Disasi are all examples of this.

Therefore, the Blues may be forced into a busy month, with plenty of outgoings matched with incoming replacements, in order to keep the squad in good shape heading into the second half of the season.

Chelsea's chase of Kobbie Mainoo

One player being linked with an unexpected move to Chelsea this month is Manchester United superstar, Kobbie Mainoo, who, according to reports, could be moved on this month due to a stall in contract negotiations at the club.

The 19-year-old has already made 52 appearances for the Manchester United first-team, scoring five goals, providing one assist and totalling 3,708 minutes played.

Mainoo combines press resistance in tight central areas, with an ability to manipulate the ball and find gaps in the opposition midfield, whether that's through his excellent carrying or his ability to open angles for a pass via movement.

Mainoo is super talented, and it is no surprise Chelsea are interested given their transfer model of obtaining the best young talent from around the world.

However, with Andrey Santos and Lesley Ugochukwu currently out on loan, and Roméo Lavia expected to return imminently from his latest injury, there are questions about whether Mainoo should be a priority for the Blues.

Instead, Maresca would likely appreciate another defensive option, with Badiashile and Fofana out injured and the likes of Disasi and Tosin Adarabioyo failing to impress so far this campaign.

Chelsea's defensive options

Maresca had shown a clear favourite pairing to start the Premier League campaign, with Levi Colwill at left centre-back and Wesley Fofana at right centre-back. The 24-year-old has made 12 appearances so far in the Premier League this season, contributing to three clean sheets before his injury occurred.

Disasi has played a few different roles, featuring as a right-back and right central defender, whilst Adarabioyo tends to only be used as the right centre-back, becoming the central centre-back in a back three on the ball, where he has looked fairly comfortable.

Fofana vs Badiashile, Disasi & Tosin Stats (per 90 mins) Fofana Badiashile Disasi Tosin Goals + Assists 0.00 0.00 0.36 0.08 Progressive Carries 1.24 0.88 0.95 0.00 Progressive Passes 2.21 5.59 3.68 3.49 Passes Attempted 62.2 93.2 79.4 88.8 Pass Completion % 89.6% 92.6% 92.8% 94.1% Passes into Final Third 3.89 4.85 4.21 3.67 Tackles 1.15 1.03 1.37 1.38 Blocks 1.24 1.03 0.84 0.73 Interceptions 1.06 1.48 0.80 0.42 Aerial Duels Won 2.04 1.62 1.05 1.93 Stats taken from FBref

However, it was actually Badiashile who appeared to be next in line after Fofana's injury, pairing with Colwill despite the fact they are both left-footed.

The metrics back this up, with Badiashile providing high levels of progression (especially passing), showing safety on the ball and good defensive actions per 90, especially interceptions, when aggressively following his man into midfield zones.

Having lost Badiashile who provides this extra progressive quality, and Fofana, who offers an ability to carry on the outside of the opposition block, as well as aggressive defending qualities with fast recovery pace, Chelsea could look for another central defender option, and one man who has been mentioned is already thriving in the Premier League.

Chelsea could make a better signing than Mainoo

According to reports from Sky Sports News, Chelsea want to sign Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace, having sold him back in 2021.

The 24-year-old has made 134 appearances for the Eagles since joining, scoring seven goals, providing three assists and totalling 11,687 minutes played.

The England international actually has two Chelsea senior team appearances, playing 180 minutes of football for the club before leaving. The central defender could now return to partner Colwill, forming a Cobham centre-back partnership.

The defender - who is now reportedly valued at £75m - impressed at EURO 2024, with Micah Richards hailing him as "calm and composed" in his first major tournament. Others, such as Palace reporter Bobby Manzi heralded him as a "monster".

The Palace star brings brilliant composure on the ball, can play in multiple positions across the back line, including all three spots in a back three defence (right centre-back, left centre-back and central centre-back) and even has the on-ball quality and wide defending ability to play as a right-back if needed (although not optimal).

The 24-year-old manipulates the ball in a way that opens passing access to all areas, using both feet to play through even the smallest passing gates (space between defenders) to progress play and orchestrate his team.

On the other hand, Guehi isn't quite a like-for-like with Fofana. Being a smaller defender, he isn't the same physical enforcer type, instead having to use his intelligence to judge where the ball will drop, when to jump out and apply pressure, and when to retreat towards his own goal.

This would mean Maresca has to address the physicality issues in other areas, such as bringing Josh Acheampong into the team at right-back, and adding a more physical and fast profile to replace the skill set lost in Fofana's absence.

Either way, Guehi would be a strong addition, one who improves the team. Put it simply, with Chelsea needing extra security at the back, he'd be a far better addition than Mainoo