It has been a rough first half of the season for Chelsea this year, as they find themselves down in tenth place in the Premier League, closer to 18th than 1st, and miles away from securing Champions League football.

New boss Mauricio Pochettino oversaw a nervy victory over Luton Town last time out, but poor performances have made his position look increasingly perilous.

The Argentine has seen some promising displays from certain players in his side, but one area of the team that has been consistently underwhelming this year is attack, and one player in particular has been underperforming week in and week out, Nicolas Jackson.

Therefore, fans and Pochettino, for that matter, should be thrilled to hear that the latest player touted for a move to Stamford Bridge is Sporting CP's free-scoring Swede, Viktor Gyökeres.

Chelsea transfer news - Viktor Gyökeres

According to a report from TEAMtalk at the end of last month, the Blues have been monitoring Gyökeres for some time, but the Swede's brilliant goal-scoring form this season and their own struggles in front of goal have led them to seriously consider a move for him this winter.

However, any move for the former Coventry City star will likely cost the Pensioners an arm and a leg as Sporting are said to have a €100m release clause in Gyökeres' contract, which comes out to about £86m.

That said, the most significant barrier to Chelsea completing this deal could be the other interested parties, as, according to the report, London rivals Arsenal have maintained their interest in the 25-year-old.

Ultimately, Todd Boehly and co should be pushing ahead with this deal if they want to salvage their season, as the Sporting man is "a lot more refined than Jackson", according to journalist Zach Lowey.

Viktor Gyökeres could replace Nicolas Jackson

A number of things have gone wrong at Chelsea this season, and to lump them all at the feet of Jackson would be unfair, yet absolving the young striker of all blame would also be wrong.

The Senegalese striker arrived at the club from Villarreal in the summer off the back of a hot streak towards the end of last year, and while he looked good during preseason, he has failed to deliver during the season.

The 22-year-old has scored eight goals in 23 appearances across all competitions this campaign, and while that doesn't sound too bad on the surface, three of those goals came against a nine-man Tottenham side, and he really should have scored more in that game.

The inexperienced forward - who scored 12 LaLiga goals last term - often finds himself in the right place at the right time, but unlike his potential replacement, he cannot find the back of the net.

On the other hand, the "one of a kind" Gyökeres, as described by his former manager Mark Robins, can't stop scoring. In all competitions this season, he has found the back of the net 14 times and provided six assists to boot.

Who comes out on top when comparing their underlying numbers, then?

Well, it should be no surprise that the "unplayable" Swede, as described by former teammate Maxime Biamou, comes out leaps and bounds ahead of the Chelsea man. In fact, one of the few areas that Jackson outshines the Sporting star is in non-penalty expected goals and assists, which, if anything, only further proves how profligate he is.

When it comes to goals scored, assists, shots, goal-creating actions and successful take-ons, the former Coventry star has the Chelsea youngster beaten.

Viktor Gyökeres vs Nicolas Jackson Stats per 90 Gyökeres Jackson Goals 0.79 0.43 Assists 0.36 0.12 Non-Penalty Expected Goals + Assists 0.54 0.81 Progressive Carries 3.74 2.05 Progressive Passes 1.94 2.17 Goals per Shot on Target 0.53 0.35 Shot-Creating Actions 3.94 2.98 Goal-Creating Actions 0.57 0.37 Successful Take-Ons 2.52 1.55 Aerial Duels Won 1.58 0.93 All Stats via FBref for the 2023/24 Domestic Season

At the end of the day, Jackson could well turn things around and start delivering on his significant potential, but at the moment, that looks like nothing more than a dream, so if Chelsea can sign the 25-year-old "game changer", as described by football analyst Statman Dave, they certainly should.