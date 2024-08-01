It feels as though Chelsea have been searching for a new striker to help lead the Enzo Maresca revolution for months, but as of yet, they are no closer to securing a deal for any of their current targets.

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has been a name on the Blues’ radar for many months now, with journalist Fabrizio Romano confirming the Italian side are still open to letting him leave if they receive the right offer.

Current Chelsea man Romelu Lukaku has been touted with a move in the opposite direction to work with Antonio Conte, potentially allowing Maresca to secure a cut-price deal for Osimhen in the process.

He undoubtedly would be a huge addition, likely to demand a huge weekly wage, as Romano also stated that the 25-year-old is unwilling to cut his £200k-per-week earnings to move this summer.

However, despite the recent news about Osimhen’s potential transfer to Stamford Bridge, the club may be better off signing another talent who’s previously been linked with a move to West London.

Chelsea could land £20m ace who’s outscored Osimhen

Another one of the club’s transfer targets in recent times is Lille striker Jonathan David, who could be available on the cheap this summer.

The Canadian international registered 19 Ligue 1 goals last season and 26 in all competitions - far ahead of Osimhen's return of 17 goals - but could be on the move for just £20m with his contract set to expire in just 12 months' time.

Chelsea are just one of a number of Premier League sides who have registered interest in the 24-year-old, with Newcastle United also in the race for his signature this summer.

He has the ability to be Maresca’s main man in 2024/25, as demonstrated by his stats, but he could also save the club a huge sum, with the hierarchy needing to prioritise a move for David over Osimhen and one other transfer target.

Why David could be a bigger talent than Gyokeres

Chelsea’s hunt for a new talisman has taken them all over Europe, as shown in their pursuit of Sporting Lisbon forward Viktor Gyokeres, who set the Liga Portugal alight last season.

The Swedish international registered 39 goal contributions in his 33 league appearances during the 2023/24 campaign, but would cost any interested party - including the Blues - at least £86m to secure a deal for Sporting’s star man.

When comparing Gyokeres to David in a statistical sense, the pair are very similar, but the Lille attacker has the edge in multiple key aspects that would make him perfect for Maresca’s possession-based system at Stamford Bridge.

The Canadian “phenom”, as dubbed by journalist Tony Marinaro, may have registered ten fewer goals than the Swede, but he’s matched or even bettered him in multiple areas within the final third.

How David & Gyokeres compare per 90 in 2023/24 Statistics David Gyokeres Games played 34 33 Goals 19 29 Goals per shot 0.22 0.22 Shot-on-target accuracy 57% 49% Pass accuracy 82% 72% Progressive passes 2.7 1.6 Stats via FBref

The pair both averaged 0.22 goals per shot taken last season, whilst David managed to put 8% more of his efforts on target - potentially allowing him to take advantage of more chances in front of goal than Gyokeres.

In possession, the Canadian has simply dominated, completing 2.7 progressive passes per 90, whilst having a 10% better pass completion rate - making him the perfect fit for Maresca’s system, which demands every player to be comfortable in finding a teammate.

David also has the edge having regularly delivered in a top European league after hitting double figures in each of his four Ligue 1 campaigns, while Gyokeres had previously been merely plying his trade in England's second-tier at Coventry City.

When comparing the transfer fees and the stats of the two players, it’s clear that the Blues would be better off pursuing a move for the Lille forward than Gyokeres with his all-round game far superior to the £86m-rated star.

In a market where goalscorers are worth their weight in gold, Chelsea could pull off a masterstroke, signing a clinical option at the top end of the pitch, for just £20m - a no-brainer.