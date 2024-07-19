After his sensational Euro 2024, it’s no surprise to see Nico Williams linked with numerous huge clubs around Europe.

The Spanish winger had a breakout tournament under the guidance of Luis de la Fuente, scoring two and assisting one, helping his country claim yet another European Championship.

One of his strikes came in the final against England, preventing a first tournament victory since 1966, subsequently ending Gareth Southgate’s eight-year tenure as Three Lions boss.

Williams’ form for the Spanish national side has caught the eye of Chelsea, with new boss Enzo Maresca battling Arsenal and Barcelona for the 22-year-old’s signature.

However, they’ve also registered interest in one other attacker who could be available for a bargain fee this transfer window.

Chelsea could sign star for just £16m this summer

According to journalist Ben Jacobs via GIVEMESPORT earlier this week, Chelsea remain in the race to sign Leeds United forward Crysencio Summerville this summer.

The 22-year-old was in exceptional form last season, becoming a crucial player for Leeds in the Championship, scoring 19 goals and registering nine assists in the competition, in which they fell just short of promotion after a 1-0 defeat to Southampton at Wembley.

Newcastle United and Crystal Palace have also been touted as potential destinations for the Dutchman, with a fresh report from L'Equipe claiming that Summerville could be available for just €20m (£17m) this summer.

The rumoured fee is a massive bargain for the Blues, allowing the club to sign a cheaper, but also just as effective option than Williams ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Why Summerville would be the dream Williams alternative

It’s clear that Chelsea want attacking reinforcements this summer, with a whole host of players linked with a move to West London ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson were the only players within the Blues squad who were able to reach double figures in goals during the previous Premier League season, with new signings needed to address the issue.

Summerville and Williams are two young stars who are destined for the very top of club football, but one of the duo has produced some excellent stats that could hand him the edge in the club’s pursuit of a new forward.

When comparing the duo’s stats on FBref from 2023/24, Summerville has beaten Williams in a number of key areas for an attacker, albeit at a lower level, but it proves why he'd hugely benefit Chelsea next season.

How Summerville & Williams compare in 2023/24 Statistics Summerville Williams Games 43 31 Goals + assists 28 16 Progressive carries * 5.04 5.70 Progressive passes * 4.40 2.63 Pass accuracy 78% 70% Shot-creating actions * 6.09 4.82 Take-ons completed * 2.52 3.43 Take-on success rate 51% 45% Stats via FBref. (* = per 90 mins)

He registered 12 more combined goals or assists, providing more of an added goal threat in the final third for Maresca’s side.

Summerville also completed more shot-creating actions and progressive passes than the Spaniard, achieving an 8% better pass accuracy, allowing the Dutchman to fit perfectly into Maresca’s possession-based system at Stamford Bridge.

A pass is considered progressive if the distance between the starting point and the next touch is at least 10 meters closer to the opponent's goal or any completed pass into the penalty area.

The “unstoppable” Leeds ace, as dubbed by Statman Dave, has also completed his take-ons at a higher rate, demonstrating his "monster" ball-carrying ability that has caught the eye of an abundance of sides in the Premier League.

The £17m fee rumoured is a phenomenal price for a player of Summerville’s quality, a hugely cheaper alternative to Williams, who has a £49m release clause in his current contract with Athletic Bilbao.

However, Maresca’s side must act quickly to secure his signature, with the youngster having the ability to catapult the Blues back into Champions League contention next campaign.