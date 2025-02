Chelsea are reported to have laid "significant" groundwork on signing one striker ahead of the summer window, with the foundations of a potential deal even described as "done".

Chelsea miss out on centre-forward in January

Despite being linked with a host of high-profile centre-forwards like Mathys Tel, Benjamin Sesko, Viktor Gyokeres, Dušan Vlahović and others throughout January, manager Enzo Maresca ended the winter transfer window empty-handed when it comes to fresh attacking options.