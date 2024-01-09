It has been another dismal season of false dawns and disappointing results for the Chelsea faithful this year as, at the halfway point of their Premier League campaign, the Blues currently find themselves closer to the relegation zone than top spot.

New boss Mauricio Pochettino has not been able to get a tune out of his players just yet, and while his side won their last two games against Luton Town and Preston North End, they did not look convincing.

There are numerous reasons why the Pensioners are struggling so much this year, one of which is the poor performances of some of their senior players.

So, fans should be excited about the latest player touted for a move to Stamford Bridge, Michael Olise, who could come in and replace Raheem Sterling.

Chelsea transfer news - Michael Olise

According to Football Insider, Chelsea have maintained their interest in Crystal Palace winger Olise and, alongside several other Premier League sides, will push for his signature in 2024.

The young Frenchman was targeted by the Blues in the summer but opted to sign a new deal with the South London side to get more regular game time under his belt.

This new deal includes a release clause, with Football Transfers reporting that it sits at around the £60m mark.

This clause, combined with the interest of sides such as Liverpool and Manchester City, will undoubtedly make this a complex deal to complete.

However, signing a youngster that talent scout Jacek Kulig described as "one of the best wide playmakers in Europe" would certainly be worth it, especially if he can replace Sterling.

How Michael Olise compares to Raheem Sterling

Now, has Sterling been the worst Chelsea player this season? No, and he probably isn't even in the worst five, but he has been undeniably disappointing.

In this new look Blues side, which is clearly focused on bringing through exciting young prodigies, the former City ace should be one of the leading men, one of the recognised stars that the more inexperienced players can look to for encouragement and guidance. Unfortunately, this just hasn't been the case.

In his 19 starts across all domestic competitions this season, the England international has scored just seven goals and provided three assists, and while that might not be a terrible return, it isn't good enough for someone who is supposed to be a talisman for this team. Remember that glaring miss from the winger against Wolves a few weeks ago? Yeah, improvement is needed as soon as possible.

In comparison, Olise has scored five goals and provided one assist in his seven starts for the Eagles, including this fantastic goal-of-the-season contender against Luton in November.

So, with the 22-year-old beating his potential new teammate for output, how do his underlying numbers fair against the experienced winger?

Well, the "phenomenal" Palace ace, as described by U23 scout Anotonio Mango, comes out on top in almost every relevant metric other than progressive carries.

Michael Olise vs Raheem Sterling Stats Per 90 Olise Sterling Non-Penalty Expected Goals + Assists 0.65 0.49 Progressive Passes 4.53 3.35 Progressive Carries 3.87 5.82 Shots on Target 1.06 0.76 Shot-Creating Actions 5.85 3.81 Successful Take-Ons 3.20 2.22 Dispossessed 1.87 1.96 All Stats via FBref for the 2023/24 Domestic Season

The France U21 star has a more impressive non-penalty expected goals and assist figure, produces significantly more progressive passes per 90, has more shots on target, successfully takes on the opposition more often, and even loses the ball less often.

Ultimately, Sterling is still a very talented player, but he has not stepped up in a Chelsea shirt yet, and considering he is turning 30 this year, it might be a smart idea to invest in a much younger and more impactful winger for the long term, thus sealing his fate away from the starting XI.