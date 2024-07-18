Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has wasted no time in immediately bolstering his new side, as he attempts to lead the club through the transitional period to try and return to the Premier League’s top four.

He’s already added centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo and central midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to his Blues squad, bringing the latter from Leicester City after the pair helped the Foxes secure an immediate return to England’s top flight.

The Italian will be hoping that the duo can make an instant impact at Stamford Bridge, with a real impetus on the new Blues boss to hit the ground running after his appointment during the off-season.

However, despite the recent additions, Maresca is still on the hunt for a new forward to lead the line for Chelsea, with numerous players linked with a big-money transfer to the Premier League this summer.

Chelsea’s hunt for a new striker

At this point, there aren’t many strikers in Europe who haven’t been linked with a move to Chelsea, with two forwards the most consistently linked with a switch to West London.

Newcastle forward Alexander Isak was linked a few weeks ago but the Magpies are reluctant to sell their star man with the PSR deadline now having passed.

The interest is hardly a surprise given his record of 21 Premier League goals in 27 outings, but any deal would set Maresca’s side back at least £100m this summer.

The Blues have also been linked with a deal to sign Napoli forward Victor Osimhen, following up on their long-standing interest in the Nigerian talisman.

Current Chelsea man Romelu Lukaku could be included in a move for Osimhen, but as it stands, PSG have the edge over Maresca’s side in the race for his signature.

However, his potential move to the French side could allow for a domino effect, allowing the Blues to sign current PSG man Randal Kolo Muani.

Journalist Graeme Bailey confirmed that Chelsea have been offered the chance to sign the Frenchman despite only arriving at the Parc des Princes for £75m back in September 2023.

In talks with intermediaries, they have allegedly reached out to clubs to inform the likes of Chelsea that Kolo Muani and his teammate, Goncalo Ramos, will be available.

Whilst it’s unknown how much a deal for the 25-year-old would cost, he could prove to be an excellent addition and the perfect alternative to Isak and Osimhen.

Why Kolo Muani could be the perfect Isak & Osimhen alternative

With the two main options undoubtedly setting the Blues back upwards of £100m, Kolo Muani could prove to be a cheaper, but just as effective, alternative to the duo.

With PSG wanting to sign Osimhen, they may offload other forwards to make way for his potential arrival, with Kolo Muani one option that may have to be sacrificed.

However, their loss could be Chelsea’s gain, with the 25-year-old averaging a better goal-per-shot-on-target ratio than both Isak and Osimhen.

He’s also won more aerial duels than the aforementioned duo, fitting the bill perfectly for that focal point that Maresca is hunting for during the transfer window.

How Kolo Muani compares to Isak & Osimhen (2023/24) Statistics Kolo Muani Isak Osimhen Games 28 30 25 Goals + assists 12 23 18 Goals per shot on target 0.54 0.44 0.33 Aerials won 50% 20% 44% Take-ons attempted 87 74 40 Stats via FBref

The “superb” ace - as he was dubbed by talent scout Jacek Kulig - has also demonstrated his ability with the ball at his feet, attempting more take-ons than the other transfer targets, allowing him to also play on the shoulder as well as with his back to goal.

The club’s hunt for a new striker has been going on way too long, with Maresca needing to be more direct with his approach to find the man to lead his forward line next season.

Kolo Muani might not be as glamorous as the likes of Isak and Osimhen - he doesn't score as often - but he certainly would prove to be a great option at the top end of the pitch.

He’s demonstrated his talents in the air and with the ball at his feet, but also his ability to find the back of the net - three features which are vital in a centre forward, but more importantly will help Chelsea mount a serious push for the Premier League’s top four.