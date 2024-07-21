Chelsea's 2024/25 Premier League season kicks off next month and the club still has plenty of time left in the summer transfer window to bolster the squad.

Enzo Maresca has already been able to bring in Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from his former club Leicester City, whilst Omari Kellyman and Tosin Adarabioyo are among the other new additions.

The Italian head coach may want to make further signings to ensure that his team have the best possible chance of returning to the Champions League and competing for trophies.

He could secure a huge upgrade on current Blues forward Raheem Sterling by sealing a deal for one of the London side's reported transfer targets.

Chelsea's interest in Premier League wizard

At the end of last month, journalist Simon Phillips revealed that Newcastle United attacker Anthony Gordon emerged as a target for Chelsea.

The reporter added that the Blues have already held talks with the Magpies over a potential deal to bring the rapid flanker to Stamford Bridge before the end of the summer transfer window.

Football Insider have since claimed that fellow Premier League teams Liverpool and Manchester City have both registered an interest in the England international.

The outlet stated that Newcastle's asking price of an initial £75m plus add-ons has put off Arne Slot's Reds but it remains to be seen whether or not Chelsea would be willing to pay that kind of fee.

Why Chelsea should sign Anthony Gordon

Maresca should push ahead with a deal to sign Gordon from the Magpies because his performances in the top-flight last season suggest that he could be a huge upgrade on Sterling.

Both players are right-footed left-wingers who look to use their speed and dribbling skills to make things happen at the top end of the pitch for their respective sides.

Gordon, who was dubbed a "menace" by U23 scout Antonio Mango, looks to be able to make a greater impact in the final third with his ability to score and create goals.

23/24 Premier League Anthony Gordon Raheem Sterling Appearances 35 31 Goals 11 8 Assists 10 4 Big chances created 16 7 Key passes per game 1.6 1.0 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Gordon scored more goals, created more 'big chances, provided more assists, and made more key passes per game in comparison to Sterling.

The Newcastle star also ranked within the top 20% of attacking midfielders and wingers in the Premier League for shot-creating actions per 90 (4.45), whereas the Chelsea man averaged 3.87 per 90.

Shot-creating actions are pieces of play that lead to a shot. These include moments such as a pass, take-on or foul being drawn.

These statistics suggest that the England international would be a huge upgrade on the Blues dud due to his superior quality in the final third, as he could win more games for the club by providing big moments in front of goal.

The £75m-rated wizard is also six years younger than Sterling and this means that he has far more time to develop and improve over the years to come, which could make him a terrific long-term option for Maresca as well as a big upgrade for his team next season.