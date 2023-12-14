It has been another abysmal campaign for Chelsea so far this season, and while they have a team full of young and promising players, they currently find themselves in 12th place in the Premier League and closer to the relegation zone than the Champions League places.

Mauricio Pochettino has endured a particularly bruising few weeks at the helm, witnessing his team get soundly beaten by Manchester United, Everton and Newcastle United in 15 days.

With no uptick in form on the horizon, the Blues might have to dip back into the transfer market this January in search of players that could help them turn their fortunes around.

One of those players touted with a move is Club Brugge's Antonio Nusa, who the board will be hoping can replicate the performances of another exciting youngster who joined Chelsea from Belgium, Kevin De Bruyne.

Chelsea transfer news - Antonio Nusa

According to transfers expert Fabrizio Romano (via Caught Offside), Chelsea hold an interest in and have been monitoring Brugge's 18-year-old sensation.

However, the Italian also confirmed that "there are something like ten top clubs following Nusa around Europe, not just Chelsea", which could pose an issue for Todd Boehly and co.

There has been little reliable reporting on a potential fee since the summer, but considering the young Norwegian's contract is set to run until summer 2027, you can be sure it'll be suitably pricey.

That said, for a youngster that football talent scout Jacek Kulig described as "something very special", he might prove worth whatever Brugge demands.

Antonio Nusa could deliver Chelsea De Bruyne-esque performances

The first thing to say is that De Bruyne is one of the best - if not the best - midfielders to have ever played in the Premier League, and to expect Nusa to reach his level would be frankly absurd. However, his awe-inspiring performances in Belgium indicate that he could get close if he signed for Chelsea.

For example, FBref, which compares players in similar positions across the world's next 14 competitions, has the young "star", as described by U23 Scout Antonio Mango, in the top 1% for shots, progressive carries, successful take-ons, touches in the opposition penalty area, and the top 4% for shot-creating actions, per 90.

His individual per 90 numbers are just as impressive as he has racked up 0.59 non-penalty expected goals and assists, 7.58 progressive carries, 3.23 progressive passes, and perhaps most impressive, he makes five successful take-ons per 90.

That kind of raw attacking talent - which has seen him post two goals and two assists in 11 league games this season - could go a long way in helping Pochettino stop the rot at Stamford Bridge, even if there will inevitably be elements of his game that need work, given his age.

Antonio Nusa's Underlying Numbers Stat (per 90) Nusa Non-Penalty Expected Goals + Assists 0.59 Progressive Carries 7.58 Progressive Passes 3.23 Shots on Target 1.46 Shot-Creating Actions 6.65 Goal-Creating Actions 1.30 Successful Take-Ons 5.00 All Stats via FBref for the 2023/24 Domestic Season

Ultimately, Chelsea need some new and effective attacking players this season, and while the 5 foot 11 Nusa probably isn't going to have quite the career that De Bruyne has, he gives the Blues a second run at keeping an incredibly talented player from the Belgian league at the club.

The west Londoners ultimately let De Bruyne slip from their grasp after poaching him Genk as a 20-year-old back in 2012, although they could well atone for that error by snapping up another exciting gem from the Pro League.