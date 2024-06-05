Since the start of the Premier League over 30 years ago, there’s not been many better talents than Chelsea’s former star Eden Hazard.

The Belgian magician is truly a legend of the Blues, an absolute icon who brought so much joy, success, and entertainment.

Hazard played 352 matches for Chelsea, scoring 110 goals and providing 85 assists, which is simply an outstanding record for a winger.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at a Chelsea transfer target who could just very well become the club’s best winger since the number ten.

Chelsea’s search for their next Hazard

As per a report from Fabrizio Romano last weekend, Chelsea are “keeping a close eye” on Crysencio Summerville.

The Blues and Liverpool have been monitoring his performances throughout the previous campaign, and talks are expected to begin in the near future.

There’s no debate that the winger has been Leeds United’s most instrumental player this season, and because of that, he’ll be playing in the Premier League again next season.

Previous reports have suggested it may take a fee of £30m to acquire the attacker this summer.

The Dutchman made 43 appearances in the Championship last season, where he proved that he has the potential to compete against the elite, with his stats truly speaking for themselves.

How Summerville compares to Eden Hazard

It’s fair to say that absolutely everything went through Summerville last season at Leeds, as he served as a continuous threat.

In the Championship, the number ten scored an incredible 19 goals while also providing nine assists, which highlights just how dangerous he is.

These statistics are even more impressive considering he’s a left-winger who’s known for his incredible speed and trickery rather than his goals.

However, Summerville has certainly shown that he could be Chelsea’s best winger since Hazard, with the duo possessing a similar fleet-footed and exciting style of play from the flanks.

Summerville's 23/24 League Stats vs Hazard's 18/19 PL Stats Stats Summerville Hazard Goals 19 16 Assists 9 15 Big chances created 17 18 Shots (per game) 3 2.5 Key passes (per game) 2.6 2.6 Touches (per game) 57.5 72.4 Successful dribbles (per game) 2.3 3.7 Via Sofascore

Just like Hazard, Summerville has the ability to completely change a game on his own due to his unpredictable style.

Of course, the clear similarity is that both wide men can score goals and create for those around them, which is why Summerville in particular has been dubbed “world-class” by journalist Jake Winderman despite his position in the second tier of English football.

Both players possess brilliant close control, which enables them to weave through players with ease, and at times, they’re genuinely unstoppable.

On top of that, their creativity isn’t capped at just their dribbling, as they can also cause chaos via their excellent vision and ability to create combinations in and around the box in tight spaces.

The fact that Summerville boasted similar stats to a prime Hazard shows just how insanely talented he is, and it gives an indication of how he’d influence the Blues.

Furthermore, the Leeds ace would be perfect for Enzo Maresca’s 4-3-3 setup, with the left-winger spot playing a huge role in the Italian's approach, as shown by Leicester City’s Stephy Mavididi picking up 18 goal contributions last season.

Overall, it’s quite clear that signing a player as talented as Summerville has to be made a priority this summer, and if he can continue to perform like he did last season, Chelsea may have their next Hazard.