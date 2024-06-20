The performances of Jamal Musiala in the past week have left Chelsea fans questioning how another superstar has slipped between their fingertips.

Musiala progressed through Cobham (Chelsea Academy), enjoying an eight-year stay with the Blues from 2011-2019. Bayern Munich then came knocking, and Musiala left for a measly €200k (£170k).

At 21-years-old, the Germany international has scored in back-to-back EURO 2024 games, netting in a 5-1 victory over Scotland, and a 2-0 victory over Hungary.

But this shouldn't come as a surprise, having scored ten goals and providing six assists in 24 Bundesliga appearances last campaign.

Chelsea transfer news

According to a recent report from Fabrizio Romano, via Football Transfers, Chelsea retain an interest in Napoli attacker Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Romano revealed that whilst several Premier League clubs have interest in the Georgian winger, Chelsea are one that have watched him many times, despite Todd Boehly's team being 'packed with wingers'.

However, also mentioned was Champions League football, or in Chelsea's case their lack of, meaning any deal for Kvaratskhelia could take some persuading.

Romano claimed Napoli value the 23-year-old at over €100m (£84m), and the club have released an official statement indicating he would not be leaving.

How Kvaratskhelia compares to Musiala

So, as Chelsea watch Musiala lighting up the EUROs stage, could they look to strike a deal for a player that offers similar data and assets?

The Georgian superstar plays predominantly off the left, playing 44 of his 45 games for Napoli last campaign in this position, with the other one appearance coming behind the striker.

Musiala however, is slightly more versatile, playing 25 games as an attacking midfielder, 11 games off the left, and two games off the right for Bayern Munich in 2023/24.

Having said that, the German has started both games on the left so far at EURO 2024 for his country, whilst having the freedom to roam and receive between the lines.

When looking at their G/A impact on a game, both players had an identical figure of 20 goals and assists mustered over their respective campaigns, Kvaratskhelia scoring 11 goals, providing nine assists, and making 45 appearances in all competitions.

Meanwhile, the former Chelsea starlet scored 12 goals, provided eight assists, and made 38 appearances in all competitions.

These numbers tell us Musiala was impacting the game through G/A at a slightly higher rate with the same numbers but in fewer appearances. However, this could be due to playing in a stronger Bayern Munich side with the Bundesliga top scorer Harry Kane, whilst Napoli struggled in tenth place in Serie A.

But how does their data fare against each other?

Fbref has both the "special" Kvaratskhelia as dubbed by Football Pundit Mina Rzouki, and Musiala listed as similar players based on their data comparisons.

Both players excel as carriers, with the Georgian "phenomenon" - as further described by Rzouki - completing 3.44 successful take-ons per 90, and 6.24 progressive carries per 90. Meanwhile, the former Chelsea academy star slightly exceeds the 1v1 take-on ability of Kvaratskhelia with 4.07 take-ons per 90, whilst being a slightly worse progressive carrier, posting 5.1 progressive carries per 90.

Both players also produce over five shot-creating actions per 90 (Kvaratskhelia with slightly more at 5.21, compared to Musiala's 5.03), and it is their combined ability to carry 1v1 threat, taking on opposition players, and produce G/A from those highly advantageous zones they find themselves in, that makes them comparable, and would make the Georgian a superb addition for the Blues.