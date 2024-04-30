Chelsea could reportedly complete the signing of a "world-class" World Cup star in the summer transfer window, with his club under pressure to raise funds through player sales.

Chelsea transfer news

The Blues have been linked with a number of new signings of late, as they look to quickly forget about what has been a hugely disappointing season at Stamford Bridge. Many expected positive strides to be made under Mauricio Pochettino, but there has been nowhere near enough progress on show, highlighting the need for further changes to the squad this summer.

One player who Chelsea are believed to be in pole position to sign is former Celta Viga ace Gabri Veiga, who is now plying his trade at Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli. The Spaniard could want a return to the European game this summer and the west Londoners have emerged as a strong option for him, with Pochettino a big admirer of his.

The Blues are also one of the Premier League clubs reportedly interested in signing Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araujo, who is also wanted by Manchester United. He is one of the most impressive defenders in La Liga currently, but could look for a fresh challenge in the summer. With Thiago Silva turning 40 this year and other players flattering to deceive, the Uruguayan could be a game-changing addition.

According to another rumour, contact has also been made with RB Leipzig and France central defender Castello Lukeba, in what could be a deal worth in and around £77m. The 21-year-old has shone at club level this season, making 29 appearances in the Bundesliga and averaging 2.7 clearances per game.

Chelsea could sign "world-class" attacking ace

According to a report from Spain, Chelsea are in the mix to sign Inter striker Marcus Thuram this summer, with his current club possibly even being forced to move him on at the end of the season: "The French striker has impressed in his debut season and his market value makes him a desired target for clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea. Inter could be forced to consider offers for him."

Thuram is a player with genuine pedigree who could be a fantastic signing by Chelsea, having registered an assist in France's 2022 World Cup final defeat to Argentina. VfL Wolfsburg sporting director Marcel Schafer has called him a "world class striker" in the past, while former manager Daniel Farke said of him: "Marcus is in excellent shape.

"He has all the qualities to fill this position well. He’s still getting used to that central striker role. It’s still about running paths, but we’re working on that.” Farke added that Thuram is already “an exceptional player of the highest international class.”

This season, Thuram has scored 12 goals and registered seven assists in Serie A, en route to Inter winning the Serie A title, and he has the ruthlessness that has been sorely missing in Chelsea's attack throughout the 2023/24 campaign.