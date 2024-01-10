While Chelsea fans might have gone into this season hoping for a more fruitful campaign under new boss Mauricio Pochettino, any such hopes would have surely been quashed by the last five months of performances.

Despite spending big in the summer to back the Argentine, the Blues currently find themselves in tenth place and miles off Champions League qualification as the Premier League pauses for a short winter break.

That said, the club's lengthy injury list hasn't helped things, and while Christopher Nkunku and others have made their return to the first team - albeit to get injured again - Wesley Fofana might not get that chance.

The latest player touted for a move to Stamford Bridge, Jean-Clair Todibo, could take advantage of the youngster's poor injury record and displace him in Pochettino's XI.

Chelsea transfer news - Jean-Clair Todibo

According to journalist Fabrice Hawkins, Chelsea are among a number of clubs interested in signing OGC Nice's highly-rated defender, Todibo.

The reporter for RMCsport revealed that Manchester United and AC Milan are the two of the other interested parties, but that the French side hope to keep him this winter, while Fabrizio Romano reported that Tottenham Hotspur were also interested in the Frenchman in December.

Alongside the competition, one of the biggest barriers to this deal being completed is the price tag that the Ligue 1 side have placed on the 24-year-old's head, which, according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, is around €60m, or about £52m.

While it would require Todd Boehly and co to once again dip into their seemingly endless supply of money, it might be worth it to ensure that the club have a brilliant centre-back at their disposal given Fofana's injury record.

Jean-Clair Todibo could displace Wesley Fofana

Now, a move like this could be seen as unfair on a talented young player like Fofana. After all, he hasn't even had much of a chance to prove himself in a Chelsea shirt, but therein lies what is probably the primary motivator for the club to sign someone like Todibo: availability.

The former Leicester City star has already missed 52 games - and counting - for club and country since moving to west London, and while the severity of the injuries has dramatically increased since his transfer, he was still suffering from knee problems in the Midlands and back in France.

Across his senior career, he has missed 155 games, suffered six knee injuries, a hamstring strain, a broken fibula, and is currently out with a cruciate ligament tear. In contrast, Todibo has missed just 40 games in his career, and while that still could be better, it's an awful lot better than Fofana.

With that said, how do the pair compare when looking at their underlying numbers?

Well, when taking the 17 games Fofana played last season and the 14 Todibo has played this season, it's quite hard to argue the Chelsea man's case, as despite emerging victorious in some metrics, he comes out second best in most of the others.

For example, the Nice "Rolls Royce", as described by U23 scout Antonio Mango, makes more blocks and clearances per 90, recovers more balls and produces more progressive passes.

Jean-Clair Todibo vs Wesley Fofana Stats per 90 Todibo Fofana Progressive Carries 0.74 2.12 Progressive Passes 4.85 3.25 Passing Accuracy 90.6% 88.5% Shot-Creating Actions 1.47 0.99 Goal-Creating Actions 0.29 0.13 Tackles Won 1.03 1.32 Blocks 1.47 1.19 Clearances 3.53 2.52 Ball Recoveries 8.09 5.10 All Stats via FBref for the 2022/23 & 2023/24 Domestic Season

Ultimately, the slight edge that the "solid as a rock" Todibo has, as described by talent scout Jacek Kulig, is multiplied by the simple fact that he isn't going to be spending significant portions of his career with the medical staff.

It might be harsh on Fofana, but it would be smart business from the Blues if they go through with this deal.