Despite some initial positivity stemming from an impressive pre-season campaign and the arrival of Mauricio Pochettino, Chelsea fans have had to endure another miserable season of false dawns and poor performances.

The Blues are on a three-game winning streak across all competitions but find themselves tenth in the Premier League and closer to the relegation zone than top spot.

One of the most significant problems at Stamford Bridge is the side's inability to finish chances, so fans should be excited about the latest player touted for a move to west London: Napoli's Victor Osimhen.

Chelsea transfer news - Victor Osimhen

According to reports in Italy, via Football Transfers, Chelsea have made the Nigerian superstar their number-one transfer target for 2024, and they are entirely unfazed by the new contract he signed at the end of 2023.

In fact, the report has revealed that the Blues view the €120m (£103m) release clause in Osimhen's latest contract as an invitation from the Serie A champions to launch a bid with Todd Boehly and Co readying a 'big summer assault'.

While it would be another outlandishly expensive transfer for the west Londoners, it might just be worth it to sign a goal-scoring "machine" and "Naploli's heart and soul", as dubbed by journalist Mina Rzouki.

Additionally, the prospect of seeing Osimhen and Cole Palmer in the same team should be all the convincing that Chelsea needs to once again dip into their seemingly endless piles of cash.

How Victor Osimhen and Cole Palmer could play together

In a season that has been generally quite miserable for the Chelsea faithful, there has been at least one undeniably positive development: the signing of former Manchester City youngster Palmer.

The 21-year-old has already scored eight goals and provided four assists in 12 Premier League starts, and if his teammates were more clinical, he'd have a lot more of the latter by now.

The Blues' primary striker this season has been Nicolas Jackson, and while the Senegalese international has looked good at times, and has racked up seven league goals already, he would have scored many more if his finishing was up to par.

The same problem exists with the Blues' backup striker, Armado Broja, as the Albanian has looked good at points, but hasn't delivered in front of goal, netting twice all term.

The poor finishing of the Chelsea pair is painfully apparent during games and even harder to ignore when comparing their underlying numbers to Osimhen's.

Victor Osimhen vs Nicolas Jackson vs Armando Broja Stats per 90 Osimhen Jackson Broja Non-Penalty Expected Goals 0.39 0.66 0.48 Non-Penalty Goals 0.45 0.43 0.23 Shots 3.63 2.80 2.54 Goal-Creating Actions 0.45 0.37 0.23 Shot-Creating Actions 1.91 2.98 1.39 Dispossessed 1.36 2.30 1.86 Aerial Duels Won 1.91 0.93 0.47 All Stats via FBref for the 2023/24 Domestic Season

For example, Jackson generates a higher non-penalty expected goals figure than Osimhen - almost double, in fact - and yet when it comes to the number of non-penalty goals they score per 90, the 6 foot 1 Napoli star comes out ahead.

Now imagine it was the "natural talent" of Osimhen, as described by U23 scout Antonio Mango, getting on the end of Palmer's crosses, and not Jackson - the former City prospect could end the season with close to 20 assists.

Ultimately, it would be a massive investment from Chelsea to sign the Nigerian forward, but the partnership he could build with Palmer is surely reason enough for them to go for it.