Cole Palmer single-handedly catapulted Chelsea to a sixth-place Premier League finish last season, saving the club from an embarrassing campaign.

His 22 goals in the league ranked him third in the goalscoring charts, with his impact at Stamford Bridge nothing short of remarkable.

The 2023/24 campaign was his first in west London after his £40m move from Manchester City - a bargain fee after his huge impact for the Blues.

At only 22, he has a huge future ahead of him, with the ability to develop further and play a huge role under new boss Enzo Maresca, as the Italian aims to push the club back towards the top end of the Premier League table.

Palmer could be helped out in the attacking third by one talent who has previously been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge after his impressive displays during the off-season.

Chelsea could sign international star this summer

In recent weeks, Chelsea have shown concrete interest in signing RB Leipzig’s attacking midfielder Dani Olmo this summer.

The Spaniard, who has registered three goals and two assists at this summer’s European Championships, also has admirers from Manchester City and Manchester United, with the Blues needing to act quickly if they are to secure his services.

His displays at Euro 2024 have spring-boarded him into the limelight, with the Spanish talent finally getting the recognition that he deserves.

Olmo’s stats in the Bundesliga last season were just as impressive, registering nine goal contributions in his 21 appearances - an average of 0.4 goals and assists per 90.

His stats would massively improve Maresca’s attacking options in the final third, with the Spaniard currently compared to one of the best young talents in Europe.

Why Olmo has been compared to Jude Bellingham

The rise of English midfielder Jude Bellingham has been phenomenal, moving from Birmingham City to Real Madrid just over four years after his professional debut at just 16.

In his debut campaign for the LaLiga outfit, the 21-year-old made 28 appearances, scoring 19 goals and contributing with six assists for his teammates as they claimed the league title and the Champions League.

Whilst the Blues would be unable to afford the English international, they could sign a very similar player in Olmo - with FBref stating the RB Leipzig talent is comparable based on his stats.

When analysing their respective figures, the comparison is understandable, with Olmo matching or even bettering Bellingham in numerous key areas.

How Olmo & Bellingham compare in 2023/24 Statistics Olmo Bellingham Games 21 28 Goals + assists 9 25 Shots per 90 2.8 2.4 Progressive carries per 90 3.7 3.3 Tackles won 1.6 1.6 Blocks per 90 1.3 1 Stats via FBref

The “world-class” Olmo, as dubbed by journalist Victor Catalina, may have registered fewer combined goals and assists, but he was more of a threat, averaging more progressive carries and more shots per 90.

Despite being a more attacking-minded player than the Real Madrid ace, he’s registered the same amount of tackles per 90, whilst making more blocks during his latest season in the Bundesliga.

While his main responsibility is to create chances in the final third, Olmo has demonstrated the ability to have an impact at both ends of the pitch - making him the perfect fit for Maresca’s system.

The £152k-per-week star may cost a pretty penny this summer, but his talent is undeniable, taking the Blues to the next level in their hunt for Champions League football.

Olmo’s talent in the final third could fall perfectly into the hands of Palmer, who could further bolster his impressive tally in front of goal should the 26-year-old arrive at Stamford Bridge this summer.