Over the past couple of years, Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has splashed over £1bn on new additions as he tries to propel the club back towards the summit of the Premier League.

The Blues have undoubtedly strengthened the first-team, with the additions of players such as Enzo Fernández, Moises Caicedo and Cole Palmer all impressing at Stamford Bridge, helping the club qualify for the Europa Conference League.

His investment has also seen the club target youth prospects in other countries, keeping one eye on the club's future and sending them out on loan to gain vital first-team minutes elsewhere.

The likes of Brazilian talents Andrey Santos, Angelo and Estevao have all been signed under Boehly’s guidance, before spending time out on loan in Brazil and France.

It’s very smart business by the club, hoping to provide new boss Enzo Maresca with enough ammunition to succeed this season, but also in the years ahead during his reign at the club.

In 2024, there’s evidence of players who back up the old saying ‘If you’re good enough, you’re old enough’ with one player in particular thriving on the biggest stage in the world despite being just 16 years old.

Lamine Yamal’s breakout season in 2023/24

This time last year, if you had mentioned the name Lamine Yamal to the majority of football fans around the world, they wouldn’t have had a clue who he was.

However, despite his tender age, the Barcelona and Spanish sensation has taken the football world by storm, producing some mesmerising displays, and looking like a seasoned professional with years of experience.

Yamal only made his debut for Barcelona in the early stages of last season, going to register five goals and five assists in La Liga, a superb return for a player of his age and inexperience.

His subsequent form for the Catalan outfit earned him a call-up to the Spanish national team for the ongoing European Championships, where he has taken his game to the next level, scoring a world-class strike against France, as well as producing three assists - the most of any player at the tournament.

The sky is the limit for Yamal, with the talent proving that any youngster can thrive if given the opportunity, with Chelsea having the exact same conundrum in the near future with one star.

Why Paez could be Chelsea’s own Yamal

Although he's only 17 years old, Chelsea will welcome youngster Kendry Paez to Stamford Bridge in 2025, with the attacker joining the club upon his 18th birthday. Like Yamal, he's an extremely tricky attacking player, leaving defenders in the dust on a regular basis.

The Blues forked out a whopping £17.2m for his signature last year - with Paez becoming one of the most expensive 16-year-olds in the history of football.

The “insane” talent, as described by content creator Alex Goldberg, made his first-team debut at just 15, with the Ecuadorian taking his homeland by storm - even featuring his nation at this summer’s Copa América.

Although he’s failed to match the numbers produced by Lamal at the Euros, Paez has found himself on the scoresheet during the tournament, becoming the second-youngest player to ever score in the competition.

Kendry Paez's stats for Ecuador at Copa América Statistics Tally Games played 4 Goals 1 Pass accuracy 75% Dribble success 63% Tackles won 9 Duels won 22 Stats via FotMob

He’s demonstrated his qualities on a consistent level since his debut a couple of years ago, scoring ten goals in his 48 professional appearances, with Paez capable of making the leap into the Blues’ first-team under Maresca next season.

Although Chelsea fans may have to wait until at least January before he arrives in England, they will be rewarded for their patience, with Paez having the ability to be a hero at Stamford Bridge.

If he continues on the same trajectory as he currently is, the club will have a seriously good talent on their hands, one who has the potential to be a leading figure in the club's revival in the coming years and someone who could potentially battle Yamal for the Ballon d’Or.