As of right now, Mykhaylo Mudryk’s signature at Chelsea could go down as one of the biggest blunders in recent Premier League history.

Over a year ago, Todd Boehly spent an insane £89m to secure the Ukrainian forward, but his return has been uninspiring.

Since arriving, the winger has featured 58 times for the Blues, scoring only seven times and providing four assists, which simply isn’t good enough.

However, positive news is on the way for the number ten, with one Chelsea target having the potential to unleash the real Mudryk if he were to join.

Chelsea’s search for a new left-back

As per a report from GIVEMESPORT, Chelsea are eyeing a move for Premier League ace Milos Kerkez to replace Marc Cucurella or Ben Chilwell.

It’s mentioned that the Hungarian is a ‘priority target’ for the club, as they look to bolster the left-back position this summer.

However, Bournemouth won’t let him go on the cheap, as they’re set to demand a ‘big fee’ for their 2023 summer arrival.

That said, the positive for the Blues is that the number three is ‘keen on a move’ to Chelsea, as he views the club as an opportunity to progress his career.

How Kerkez could turn Mudryk into a monster

Considering he’s had to adapt to the Premier League quickly at just 20 years old, Kerkez had an impressive first season in England.

The Hungary international made 28 league appearances last campaign, starting 22 of those, operating in a Bournemouth team that conceded 1.8 goals per game.

His role at the Cherries was to mainly provide defensive security and focus on preventing the opposition, as shown by their 44.1% possession on average.

However, at Chelsea, it’s fair to say that Kerkez would thrive, even having the potential to turn Mudryk into a monster.

Kerkez's 23/24 PL Stats vs AZ Alkmar UECL Stats Stats (per 90) PL UECL Goals 0.00 0.21 Assists 0.05 0.32 Shots 0.73 1.27 Touches (Att 3rd) 16.08 22.13 Passes completed 28.01 43.52 Tackles 2.15 1.38 Clearances 2.74 1.59 Via FBref

As you can see from the table, hardly any of Kerkez’s stats are absolutely amazing or standout, but it’s important to bring the environment into context when comparing performance levels.

It’s fair to say that at Bournemouth, Kerkez has been shackled into adopting a play style that doesn’t suit his game, as by nature, he’s a flying full-back.

The defender only registered one assist last campaign, and his overall in-possession statistics were rather poor, but his stats in the UEFA Europa Conference League when playing for AZ Alkmaar give an indication of his true ability, with football scout Jacek Kulig describing him as "magnificent" during his time at the club.

At any given opportunity, Kerkez will look to bomb forward and provide attacking support, whether that’s via an overlap or an underlap, as shown in the clip below.

This is the exact reason why he would help Mudryk increase his performance levels, as having an overload would create space for the number ten to work his magic, whereas right now, he’s rather isolated.

Kerkez also likes to progress the ball quickly, either via passing or carrying, and his speed alongside Mudryk’s would cause chaos on the counterattack.

The Hungarian is also used to playing further up the field for his nation, and he’ll be operating as a wing-back at the European Championships this summer, which further proves he’s capable of taking on attacking responsibilities.

Overall, the Premier League has yet to see the real Kerkez or Mudryk, but together, they could develop a partnership to dominate for years to come.