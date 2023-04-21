The vast majority of Todd Boehly's additions at Chelsea have been exciting talents signed for the long-term benefit of the club.

While David Datro Fofana has not featured as often as most, despite the Blues' woes in front of goal, his potential and previous goalscoring record suggests that he is destined for a big future at Stamford Bridge.

Who is David Datro Fofana?

Chelsea would sign the 20-year-old from Norwegian outfit Molde in the January transfer window, with the youngster signing a typically long deal until 2029 with the west London outfit.

It is easy to see why Boehly was keen to bring the Ivorian striker to Stamford Bridge, given he managed an impressive 24 goals and ten assists in just 65 appearances for the Eliteserien side, which saw him labelled as an "incredible talent" by journalist Hrach Khachatryan.

For context, Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland, who also started his career at Molde before going on to become a star with Red Bull Salzburg, Borussia Dortmund and subsequently City, would manage just 20 goals for the club before moving on to bigger things.

This certainly bodes well for his future in the Premier League, although he has been limited to just three first-team appearances thus far, despite the likes of Kai Havertz, Joao Felix and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang all failing to deliver consistently in a goal-shy Chelsea attack with just 13 goals between them.

Unsurprisingly, the young Ivorian has already drawn comparisons with Drogba because of his nationality and position on the pitch, while Fofana also revealed that he idolised the Ivorian legend in an interview with Norwegian outlet TV2 before joining Chelsea.

He said (via Evening Standard): “Chelsea have been my favourite club since I was little. Drogba played there, so they have always been my club. So it’s my dream."

Could Fofana be Chelsea's next Drogba?

If Fofana proves to be even half the player that Drogba was at Chelsea, the Blues will have signed themselves a gem.

The powerful striker, who signed from Marseille in 2004, went on to establish himself as a club legend at Stamford Bridge, hitting an impressive 164 goals and 86 assists in 381 appearances for the west London club.

Crucially, that included the equalising goal and subsequent winning penalty in the Champions League final win against Bayern Munich, which well and truly secured Drogba's place in the history books.

Fofana will be well aware of the striker's impact at Chelsea and if he is given more opportunities by the new manager next season, then perhaps he could emulate Drogba in the future.

Indeed, with a goal record better than Haaland at his previous club, the forward has every chance of being a huge success in the future. He just needs the platform to succeed.